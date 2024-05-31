Inside Cutler and Gross’ ‘warm and inviting’ New York address
As Cutler and Gross upsize to a new store on New York’s Mercer Street, we speak to designers Chris Leong and Dominic Leong of New York-based architecture firm Leong Leong about the space, which was inspired by ’archival libraries and reading rooms’
‘Archival libraries and reading rooms’ were the source of inspiration for Cutler and Gross’ new store on New York’s Mercer Street. After a decade at 110 Mercer Street, the British eyewear brand has moved just a stone’s throw away to number 71, sizing up to a 2,400 sq ft space in a pre-war building first constructed in the 1920s. The shift also marks a wider refresh for the brand, with the store’s ‘new look’ to be replicated across its global outposts, including its original London stores and locations in Bath, Los Angeles and Toronto.
Inside Cutler and Gross’ new Mercer Street store
The interior was crafted by creative brothers Chris Leong and Dominic Leong of New York-based architecture firm Leong Leong, who were inspired by historic meeting places like The Colony Room and Partisan Coffee House in London. ‘These were the creative hubs for intellectuals and creatives during that time and places that Tony Gross and Graham Cutler [the brand’s founders] spent time in,’ the brothers tell Wallpaper*.
‘Social clubs are sanctuaries of camaraderie and self-expression, places where individuality is not only permitted but celebrated,’ say the designers, who contrasted these sociable spaces with the reflective mood of an art gallery. ’Galleries, on the other hand, are spaces of contemplation and spectacle, inviting individuals to traverse through curated narratives absorbing and reflecting what is on display. These dual realms of expression and observation capture the ethos of the brand. It felt natural to weave these experiences into the design of the store.’
The main source of inspiration, though, was driven by the brand's roots in London’s 1960s counterculture. Nodding to its establishment in 1969, the space contains a series of iconic furniture pieces from the era, including Robin Dey’s ‘Forum 3-Seater Sofa’, and ‘Flowerpot Lamp’. Alongside, contemporary designers are intertwined, with other designs including Axel Chay’s ‘Modulation Floor Lamp’, Philippe Malouin’s ‘Group Sofa’ and Matthew Hilton’s ‘Ella Lounge Chair’. A simple but refined design and warm palette meet pops of unexpected green inspired by the design of the original Cutler and Gross store in Knightsbridge.
‘There are a couple nice gathering places in the store,’ say the pair of their favourite feature. ‘The bar is a counter element with stools where customers can interact with staff and view eyewear collections. The lounge is a private area tucked away at the back of the space that is dedicated to personalised services, for eye exams and bespoke fittings.’
Although boasting an expansive portfolio of architectural projects, designing a space for eyewear was a new venture for the design duo. ‘Designing for eyewear requires a lot of attention to lighting. In collaboration with lighting designer Alex B. Miller and TM Light, we calibrated the shelving illumination to ensure each pair of glasses is displayed well. Our goal was to infuse the space with an intimate ambiance, achieved through subtle, inviting light levels that create a warm, welcoming environment.’
Cutler and Gross, 71 Mercer Street [Between Spring and Broome], New York, USA 10012.
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
