In fashion: our favourite pieces from the S/S 2023 collections
From Loewe‘s giant anthurium-flower corsage to Missoni’s television-static stripes, the objects and looks defining the S/S 2023 season ahead
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
A chest-covering corsage. A blown-up zipper. A pair of high-shine shoes. We present the S/S 2023 collections in 12 definitive objects and looks, as seen in the Wallpaper* March 2023 Style Issue and capturing the mood of the season ahead.
Best of the S/S 2023 collections
Static vision: Missoni (above left)
New Missoni creative director Filippo Grazioli’s debut womenswear collection sees the designer riff on the house’s signature stripes and zigzags. Vivid colour predominates, interspersed with black-and-white pieces, their distorted prints evocative of TV static.
In the clear: Christopher Kane (above right)
‘A celebration of the beauty and complexity of the human body,’ says Christopher Kane of his latest collection. A stream of pieces in clear PVC – some decorated with anatomical drawings – continue Kane’s penchant for sensually charged subversion.
Outdoor pursuits: Dior
Kim Jones looked to nature for inspiration for Dior menswear. Accessories are primed for outdoor pursuits, whether colourful trekking boots, latticed gardening hats or sleek wraparound sunglasses, rendered in Jones’ typically futuristic style.
Sized up: Louis Vuitton
Nicolas Ghesquière has taken Louis Vuitton’s most recognised elements, such as the monogram and luggage tag, and supersized them. Case in point: the fist-sized zippers, appearing on trousers and bustiers, are the largest the house has ever manufactured.
Carry on: Fendi
Fendi’s menswear collection is defined by juxtaposition, eclecticism and play. Bags are equally diverse in design: from frayed-edge denim baguettes and cow-print shoppers to this sporty logo-emblazoned cylindrical holdall.
Gold rush: Celine Homme
This chest-covering necklace mimics the shape of a vast, Alexander Calder-inspired shimmering gold mobile, designed by Celine creative director Hedi Slimane, which dangled over the runway at the Celine menswear show at Palais de Tokyo in Paris (see the Celine Homme S/S 2023 film).
Red alert: Ferragamo
Marking the arrival of British designer Maximilian Davis (among our highlights of Milan Fashion Week S/S 2023), Ferragamo’s accessories begin with house hallmarks – like this sleek riff on the ‘Wanda’ bag in the same carmine red that serves as the backdrop of its Peter Saville-designed logo.
In flower: Loewe
‘A product of nature that looks like an object of design,’ says Jonathan Anderson of his fascination with the anthurium, which appears throughout his collection for Loewe, whether sprouting from a pair of shoes or blooming from a dress.
Plant life: Homme Plissé Issey Miyake
The uniform pleats of Homme Plissé Issey Miyake are enlivened by colour and print, including vivid reed-like decorations that creep up knee-length tabards or across bomber jackets, part of a wider collection inspired by flowers and vases.
New normal: Prada
Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons describe their latest collection for Prada as being ‘between delicacy and roughness’. Ladylike garments are crumpled or ripped, while quotidian pieces, like a white jersey T-shirt, are adorned with twisted satin flowers.
Mirror image: Bottega Veneta
An array of footwear options accompany Matthieu Blazy’s collection for Bottega Veneta, which moves between the ‘archetype and the individual’. A flash of glamour is found in these mirror-shine pumps, featuring gravity-defying sculptural heels.
Tailor made: Paul Smith
The relaxed cut of 1980s tailoring provides the silhouette for Paul Smith’s menswear, which centres around the suit in an array of colourful hues, from cobalt to pistachio. ‘It used to equal a formal occasion, but now the suit is cool again,’ says Smith.
Models: Clementine at Wilhelmina, Bangali at Models 1. Casting: Svea Casting. Hair: Anna Cofone using Oribe. Make-up: Victoria Martin using Laura Mercier. Manicure: Ami Streets using Chanel La Base and La Crème Main. Photography assistant: Joseph Conway. Digital operator: Alexander Brunacci. Fashion assistant: Kris Bergfeldt.
A version of this story appeared in the March 2023 Style Issue of Wallpaper*, available now in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
-
These affordable engagement rings are both cool and classic
Say yes to our edit of chic and affordable engagement rings under £1,000
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Multigenerational homes for family get-togethers
Multigenerational homes make the perfect setting for extended families to come together – in daily life and for special occasions, such as the recent Lunar New Year
By Shiori Kanazawa • Published
-
Tech savvy meets bold design in the new G Shock Frogman
The G Shock Poison Dart Frogman watch pays tribute to 30 years of the original piece
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
The story behind Philippe Parreno’s ‘monster flower’ for Louis Vuitton
Philippe Parreno and James Chinlund’s vast circus-like flower provided the backdrop for Louis Vuitton’s S/S 2023 womenswear show. Here, the artist and production designer tell Wallpaper* about the unique project
By Amy Serafin • Published
-
‘What is the classic of tomorrow?’: inside the menswear universe of Hermès’ Véronique Nichanian
During her three-decade tenure as artistic director of Hermès’ men’s universe, Véronique Nichanian has sought both perfection and pleasure in her collections
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Art form: Hannelore Knuts wears the S/S 2023 collections
As seen in the Wallpaper* March Style Issue, Belgian model Hannelore Knuts poses in pastels, chiffon and lace, against a visual narrative by painter Lucy McKenzie
By Dal Chodha • Published
-
First glimpse of Mercedes-Benz’s partnership with Moncler, inspired by the puffer jacket
Moon landings, monster trucks and Moncler’s down-filled jackets are the driving force behind its partnership with Mercedes-Benz, which will be revealed in full at ‘The Art of Genius’ later this month in London
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Japanese hair artist Tomihiro Kono debuts new book of fanciful wigs
The hair artist debuts his most surreal wigs yet in the new book, ‘Fancy Creatures’
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
First look at Rimowa’s new collaboration with cult skate brand Palace
Palace Rimowa sees the luggage brand’s signature aluminium cabin suitcase emblazoned with an airbrushed motif, alongside a custom skate deck and set of stickers
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Extreme Cashmere brings its colourful knits to the slopes of St Moritz
Amsterdam-based brand Extreme Cashmere – known for its extensive all-cashmere wardrobe – arrives in the historic Swiss ski resort with a special pop-up and restaurant takeover
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Loewe and Studio Ghibli collaborate on ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’-inspired collection
Loewe unites with Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli on a joyful collection inspired by 2004 movie ‘Howl’s Moving Castle’, alongside a pop-up store, exhibition and ‘culinary experience’ in London’s Selfridges
By Jack Moss • Last updated