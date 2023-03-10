St John Brooklyn pop-up takes nose-to-tail Stateside

Call us biased, but of all the many visitors coming to New York on a daily basis, the temporary arrival of St John is arguably the most welcomed. The legendary London restaurant, which has continued to redefine the idea of British cuisine, has pitched up in Brooklyn, at the Ace Hotel Brooklyn's restaurant, As You Are, offering American diners the chance to enjoy its delectable dishes on home turf until 22 March 2023.

St John Brooklyn pop-up



(Image credit: St John )

Founded by Fergus Henderson and Trevor Gulliver in London’s Smithfield in 1994 (they opened the most recent outpost, St John Marylebone, in 2022), St John is known for its classics such as ox cheek and pickled walnut pie, pots of baked quail eggs with trotter and bacon, and signature Dr Henderson ice cream (named after Henderson’s father, and featuring a mix of Fernet Branca and Creme de Menthe), which will be available as part of a special à la carte or three-course tasting menu for the St John Brooklyn pop-up. St John’s chef director Jonathan Woolway has collaborated with As You Are’s executive chef Michael King and pastry chef Danny Alvarez to bring more of his personal favourites across the pond, including St John’s signature madeleines, which can be bought by the half and full dozen.

St John capsule collection in collaboration with Drake’s (Image credit: St John )

This St John Brooklyn pop-up’s extended run builds on what was originally to be a one-night-only (and sold out within minutes) event at Long Island Bar in the Boreum Hill neighborhood, just a few blocks away. That appearance was orchestrated to celebrate the launch of a St John capsule collection of clothing and accessories for the British menswear label Drake’s, which is now available.

Featuring chore jackets inspired by Henderson’s ‘bleu de travail’, striped suiting that emulates his sartorial signature, a gilet riffing on the vests that Gulliver wears in the vineyards of the St John winery in France and at wine tastings, and a tote referencing the restaurant’s catchphrase, ‘nose to tail’, the collection is a celebration of the years-long friendship between the collaborating families.

asyouarebk.com (opens in new tab)