Sketch London is the canvas for Pearl Lam Galleries’ art takeover

A takeover by Pearl Lam Galleries is the latest intervention at Sketch, London’s restaurant, bar and art destination known for its 20-plus years of creative collaboration – including interior transformations with Noé Douchaufour-Lawrence, Martin Creed, David Shrigley and India Mahdavi, and Yinka Shonibare, again with Mahdavi.

Pearl Lam Galleries, which has bases in Hong Kong and Shanghai, takes the opportunity to turn parts of Sketch into a temporary canvas to highlight works by Chinese, African and British artists.

Devil or Angel by Danful Yang, installation view at Sketch (Image credit: Courtesy of Danful Yang and Sketch )

The project encompasses four exhibitions, kicking off in January, March and May 2024, and January 2025, and features Danful Yang (China); duo Zhu Peihong and Lilyo Zhao (China); Alimi Adewale (Nigeria); and Mr Doodle (UK).

Currently on show is ‘Heaven on Earth’ by Danful Yang (until 3 March), an exhibition that sees Sketch’s reception transformed with a wall installation, Devil or Angel, featuring doll-like porcelain figures inside an array of PVC tubes, touching on themes of beauty in imperfection and a contemplation of purity and innocence.

Exhibition view of Danful Yang’s ‘Heaven on Earth’ at Sketch (Image credit: Courtesy of Danful Yang and Sketch )

Inside Chic is a series inspired by Yang’s travels and exploring the appeal of perfume bottles, inside which Yang has inserted miniature landscapes. Packing Me Softly, meanwhile, features taped-up packing boxes transformed via silk hand-embroidery.

Inside Chic by Danful Yang (Image credit: Courtesy of Danful Yang and Sketch)

From March through to April 2024, Nigerian artist Alimi Adewale will present an exploration of African heritage and identity. A spirit of resilience and beauty will be celebrated through sculptures that balance traditional craftsmanship with contemporary elements.

Then from May to July 2024, Sketch’s famous loo pods and reception area will be given over to the eye-boggling illustrations of British artist Mr Doodle, also known as Sam Cox.

Packing Me Softly by Danful Yang (Image credit: Courtesy of Danful Yang and Sketch )

Aligning with the 2025 Lunar New Year – January and February 2025 – artist Zhu Peihong and architect Lilyo Zhao will take over the reception area with Peihong’s abstract painting Ocean 2019-2, which Zhao will deconstruct and reassemble. Expect bright lights, LED screens and reflective materials from this collaborative duo.

Says gallery founder Pearl Lam, ‘I am thrilled to begin this exciting collaboration with Sketch, uniting and championing Chinese, British and African voices and celebrating the power of cultural exchange. Our gallery continues to stimulate an international dialogue and I’m delighted that Sketch is platforming this vision.’

