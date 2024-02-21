NoMad London introduces afternoon tea with a New York twist
NoMad London serves up an afternoon tea menu spanning from elegant finger sandwiches to elevated New York street food classics
NoMad London’s new afternoon tea is infused with twists from across the pond in a nod to the hotel brand’s New York roots. It ties in with the cultural connection instilled by NoMad London’s Roman and Williams-designed interiors, the New York-based studio having transformed the grade II-listed former Bow Street Magistrates’ Court and Police Station, a slice of British heritage in Covent Garden, ahead of the hotel’s opening in 2021.
Tuck into a three-course afternoon tea menu, served with teas from London’s Rare Tea Company, including a selection of Jasmine Silver Tip, Genmaicha and Malawi White Pony, as well as tea-inspired cocktails crafted by mixologists Leo Robitschek and Liana Oster.
Alongside British classics such as sumptuous scones and elegant finger sandwiches, New York flavours show themselves in a variety of sweet and savoury delights, from smoked salmon on an everything bagel, to egg salad with black truffle and chive, and – an elevated street food classic – a pastrami, daikon and mustard sandwich.
Indulge in an extra layer of decadence with Imperial Oscietra Caviar served with griddled potato bread and bonito cream, which can be ordered as an accompaniment to NoMad’s afternoon tea.
To satisfy your sweet tooth, the hotel’s pastry chef Martha Hernandez has curated delicate dessert options, such as a tropical cheesecake, vanilla and olive oil choux, and a cassis and shisho tart. For those who prefer to end on savoury morsel, an assortment of scones includes flavours such as blue cheese with sage.
'We are excited to introduce afternoon tea to NoMad London, with some much-loved classics and a few nods to NoMad’s New York roots,' says Chris Perone, the hotel’s general manager. 'We wanted to create an offering that showcases the team’s culinary and beverage expertise, from showstopper finger sandwiches to sweets, scones, and even tea-inspired cocktails.'
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
