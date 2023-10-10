Fazenda brings a taste of the Pampas to London
Fazenda’s first London restaurant opens its doors, offering premium South American cuisine in an evocative setting
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Acclaimed South American restaurant group Fazenda has unveiled its first London restaurant. Following the group’s success elsewhere in the UK (from Birmingham to Edinburgh), Fazenda Bishopsgate, in the heart of the City of London, takes the concept to a whole new level, expanding the vision of the brand, and bringing an authentic taste of South America to the Square Mile.
Take a first look inside Fazenda London
Fazenda reimagines traditional cuisine from the Pampas in Argentina and Southern Brazil, with particular focus on rodizio-style grilled meat – a unique cuisine that offers a variety of premium meats, which are grilled and threaded onto large skewers. ‘Rodizio’ translates from Portuguese as ‘rotation’, and the Fazenda experience brings an element of gastronomic theatre, where these impressive skewers are rotated around the dining room and carved at your table by servers wielding huge sharp knives.
Diners have the opportunity to sample numerous options, including Picanha (beef rump), Chuletas de Cordero (lamb cutlets), and Barriga de Porco (porkbelly). The grilled meats are accompanied by a sumptuous array of side dishes, salads, and sauces.
Alongside the rodizio, executive chef Francisco Martinez has devised a new à la carte menu inspired by recent trips to Brazil and Argentina. Dishes include Caviar e Churros (Cornish Baeri caviar with churros), Moqueca de Mar (a classic Brazilian stew of cod, carabinero prawns, mussels, tomato and coconut), and Fugazzetta (Argentine-style pizza).
This South American feast is complemented by an exciting wine list that presents an extensive selection of the finest Argentinian, Brazilian, Chilean, and Uruguayan wines, as well as a cocktail menu that was created especially for Fazenda Bishopsgate.
Design studio Carroll Design created the interior, the lofty spaces spanning two floors of the 100 Bishopsgate tower (the recently opened Horizon 22 viewing gallery is nearby), and encompassing three private dining rooms and an elegant mezzanine lounge. The ground floor houses an expansive standalone bar and lounge with sweeping floor-to-ceiling windows that look out onto the bustle of the City, and there are al-fresco tables for summer drinking.
Fazenda Bishopsgate is luxuriously appointed with Italian marble, plush leather seating, and parquet flooring. Warm dark wood and rich hues create a comfortable and inviting ambiance, with the softy glowing lighting adding to the glamorous cosmopolitan mood.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Melina Keays is the entertaining director of Wallpaper*. She has been part of the brand since the magazine’s launch in 1996, and is responsible for entertaining content across the print and digital platforms, and for Wallpaper’s creative agency Bespoke. A native Londoner, Melina takes inspiration from the whole spectrum of art and design – including film, literature, and fashion. Her work for the brand involves curating content, writing, and creative direction – conceiving luxury interior landscapes with a focus on food, drinks, and entertaining in all its forms
-
‘Mid-Century Type’ surveys the best graphic design from 1945 to 1965
This must-have manual of post-war graphic design tracks the evolution of midcentury visual culture and the people and studios that shaped it
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Porsche and Frauscher take to the waves with all-electric 850 Fantom Air boat
An electric sports day cruiser, the Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air is a swift and luxurious floating showcase for the sport car maker’s advanced electric drive systems
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Bulgari Hotel Roma has arrived, wrapped in luxury
Bulgari Hotel Roma sets a new standard in luxury hospitality in the Eternal City
By Lauren Ho Published
-
Join Dom Pérignon for a one-of-a-kind evening prepared by British chef Clare Smyth
‘A Journey of Creation’ is a one-night-only experience from Dom Pérignon and renowned chef Clare Smyth in London’s Notting Hill
By Melina Keays Published
-
London restaurant 20 Berkeley recalls a country manor in Mayfair
20 Berkeley celebrates British produce in a setting inspired by a private home
By Melina Keays Published
-
Bao Mary is a new dumpling-focused restaurant in London’s Marylebone
Bao Mary is the latest iteration of London’s beloved Bao chain, this one focusing on dumplings and quick cold dishes for time-tight customers
By Mary Cleary Published
-
The Arts Club, London, marries Victorian eccentricity and Italian glamour thanks to revamp
The Arts Club, London, gets a modern revamp with a nod to styles of the past
By Mary Cleary Published
-
Stereo Covent Garden is a multitasking, fun-filled home of entertainment
Stereo Covent Garden by Afroditi is the newest live music venue and cocktail den in the heart of London
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
London’s Ikoyi named Best Restaurant 2023
Ikoyi scoops Wallpaper* Design Award 2023: discover the London restaurant’s interiors by Studio David Thulstrup and a menu that ‘pushes the boundaries of deliciousness’
By TF Chan Published
-
St John Marylebone marks a new era for the famed London restaurant
We visit St John Marylebone, which carries on the legacy of the famed London restaurant and brings its signature style to a new location
By Mary Cleary Published
-
New Harrods restaurant opens with world-renowned chef Björn Frantzén
Neo-Nordic cuisine is infused with Asian flavour at new Harrods restaurant Frantzén Studio
By Mary Cleary Published