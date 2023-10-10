Fazenda brings a taste of the Pampas to London

Fazenda’s first London restaurant opens its doors, offering premium South American cuisine in an evocative setting

Acclaimed South American restaurant group Fazenda has unveiled its first London restaurant. Following the group’s success elsewhere in the UK (from Birmingham to Edinburgh), Fazenda Bishopsgate, in the heart of the City of London, takes the concept to a whole new level, expanding the vision of the brand, and bringing an authentic taste of South America to the Square Mile.

Take a first look inside Fazenda London

Fazenda reimagines traditional cuisine from the Pampas in Argentina and Southern Brazil, with particular focus on rodizio-style grilled meat – a unique cuisine that offers a variety of premium meats, which are grilled and threaded onto large skewers. ‘Rodizio’ translates from Portuguese as ‘rotation’, and the Fazenda experience brings an element of gastronomic theatre, where these impressive skewers are rotated around the dining room and carved at your table by servers wielding huge sharp knives.

Diners have the opportunity to sample numerous options, including Picanha (beef rump), Chuletas de Cordero (lamb cutlets), and Barriga de Porco (porkbelly). The grilled meats are accompanied by a sumptuous array of side dishes, salads, and sauces.

Alongside the rodizio, executive chef Francisco Martinez has devised a new à la carte menu inspired by recent trips to Brazil and Argentina. Dishes include Caviar e Churros (Cornish Baeri caviar with churros), Moqueca de Mar (a classic Brazilian stew of cod, carabinero prawns, mussels, tomato and coconut), and Fugazzetta (Argentine-style pizza).

This South American feast is complemented by an exciting wine list that presents an extensive selection of the finest Argentinian, Brazilian, Chilean, and Uruguayan wines, as well as a cocktail menu that was created especially for Fazenda Bishopsgate.

Design studio Carroll Design created the interior, the lofty spaces spanning two floors of the 100 Bishopsgate tower (the recently opened Horizon 22 viewing gallery is nearby), and encompassing three private dining rooms and an elegant mezzanine lounge. The ground floor houses an expansive standalone bar and lounge with sweeping floor-to-ceiling windows that look out onto the bustle of the City, and there are al-fresco tables for summer drinking.

Fazenda Bishopsgate is luxuriously appointed with Italian marble, plush leather seating, and parquet flooring. Warm dark wood and rich hues create a comfortable and inviting ambiance, with the softy glowing lighting adding to the glamorous cosmopolitan mood.

