Step inside Horizon 22: a viewing gallery offering spectacular London vistas
Horizon 22 viewing gallery opens at 22 Bishopsgate, offering London vistas like no other
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
A new viewing gallery has opened in London; welcome to Horizon 22, the highest free space of its kind in Europe. Located in 22 Bishopsgate, the City of London's tallest building, the visitor attraction is placed on the skyscraper's 58th floor. Standing tall at 62 storeys, 22 Bishopsgate was designed by studio PLP Architecture for developers AXA IM - and besides its sleek, contemporary, high rise looks, it also offers privileged vistas across the whole of the city, which the public will soon be able to enjoy too.
Inside Horizon 22: a new London viewing gallery
Phillip Shalless, Senior Asset Manager at AXA IM Alts commented: 'As the highest free public viewing gallery in London, we hope Horizon 22 will become a must-see destination for anyone visiting, living or working in this great city. Horizon 22 supports the Corporation of London’s ‘Destination City’ vision, which aims to increase the City’s appeal to all residents, workers, community groups and visitors, seven days a week. Completely free and fully accessible to all, Horizon 22 offers unparalleled views across the capital. Whether you’re a first-time visitor to the city, a local worker wanting to do something different in your lunch hour, or someone looking for that memorable place to propose, the soaring views from Horizon 22 provide the perfect backdrop. We very much look forward to welcoming our first visitors in September.'
Horizon 22 will open for pre-bookings on Wednesday 20th September 2023, ahead of its official public launch on 27th September 2023.
'The opening of Horizon 22 is yet another huge vote of confidence in the City’s status, not only a global business hub, but also as a seven-day-a-week destination for everyone to enjoy. On top of the much-needed office space that 22 Bishopsgate provides, I am delighted that we can now widely share its free to access, public viewing gallery, which promises some of the best possible views of London,' says Shravan Joshi, Chairman of the City of London Corporation Planning and Transportation Committee.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
How to choose the right sunscreen for your skin
Consult our definitive sunscreen guide to answer your most burning sunscreen questions and find the product that’s best suited to your skin type
By Mary Cleary Published
-
Celine Saint Honoré is dedicated to Hedi Slimane’s feats of savoir-faire and craft
The Celine store on Rue Saint-Honoré is designed to capture the spirit of Paris, showcasing the house’s most precious offering. Here, Wallpaper* captures Celine’s couture, Haute Maroquinerie and Haute Parfumerie collections in the luxurious space
By Jack Moss Published
-
Herzog & de Meuron’s SIP Main Campus weaves together nature and sculptural concrete
SIP Main Campus, a new workspace by Herzog & de Meuron, completes on the Swiss-French border
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Behind the V&A East Museum’s pleated façade
Behind the new V&A East Museum’s intricate façade is a space for the imagination to unfold
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The People’s Pavilion 2023 is ‘about the power of the collective’
The People’s Pavilion 2023 launches at Lea Bridge Library, Waltham Forest in east London – and it’s designed and built by teenagers
By Shawn Adams Published
-
The finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond
For some of the world's finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond, scroll below. Can’t get enough of brutalism? Neither can we.
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
A refreshed Tate Modern cafe offers architectural space for cake, rest and party
The reimagined Tate Modern cafe is here to bring multifunctional 21st century architectural space on the ground level of the much loved London gallery
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A Lubetkin tower apartment in London is transformed for the 21st century
Lubetkin tower apartment in London is transformed for the 21st century by emerging architects Studio Naama
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Peter Cook exhibition explores colourful urban visions at Richard Saltoun Gallery
Peter Cook exhibition ‘Cities’ launches at Richard Saltoun Gallery in London
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Arcade Battersea brings global cuisine and site-sensitive design to the Power Station’s heart
Arcade Battersea opens, bringing a rich foodie element with midcentury design tones to the heart of the redeveloped Battersea Power Station in London
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
London artists’ house by Mitchell + Corti Architects pays homage to midcentury design
A London artists' house has been transformed with new additions, new materials and a fresh approach to light, space and plan
By Jonathan Bell Published