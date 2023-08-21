Step inside Horizon 22: a viewing gallery offering spectacular London vistas

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A new viewing gallery has opened in London; welcome to Horizon 22, the highest free space of its kind in Europe. Located in 22 Bishopsgate, the City of London's tallest building, the visitor attraction is placed on the skyscraper's 58th floor. Standing tall at 62 storeys, 22 Bishopsgate was designed by studio PLP Architecture for developers AXA IM - and besides its sleek, contemporary, high rise looks, it also offers privileged vistas across the whole of the city, which the public will soon be able to enjoy too.

(Image credit: Brendan Bell)

Inside Horizon 22: a new London viewing gallery

Phillip Shalless, Senior Asset Manager at AXA IM Alts commented: 'As the highest free public viewing gallery in London, we hope Horizon 22 will become a must-see destination for anyone visiting, living or working in this great city. Horizon 22 supports the Corporation of London’s ‘Destination City’ vision, which aims to increase the City’s appeal to all residents, workers, community groups and visitors, seven days a week. Completely free and fully accessible to all, Horizon 22 offers unparalleled views across the capital. Whether you’re a first-time visitor to the city, a local worker wanting to do something different in your lunch hour, or someone looking for that memorable place to propose, the soaring views from Horizon 22 provide the perfect backdrop. We very much look forward to welcoming our first visitors in September.'

(Image credit: Brendan Bell)

Horizon 22 will open for pre-bookings on Wednesday 20th September 2023, ahead of its official public launch on 27th September 2023.

(Image credit: 22 Bishopsgate)

'The opening of Horizon 22 is yet another huge vote of confidence in the City’s status, not only a global business hub, but also as a seven-day-a-week destination for everyone to enjoy. On top of the much-needed office space that 22 Bishopsgate provides, I am delighted that we can now widely share its free to access, public viewing gallery, which promises some of the best possible views of London,' says Shravan Joshi, Chairman of the City of London Corporation Planning and Transportation Committee.

(Image credit: 22 Bishopsgate)

22bishopsgate.com

horizon22.co.uk