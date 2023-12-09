Cafe Kitty is Soho's new theatre-land restaurant inspired by the world of cabaret

Cafe Kitty has opened its doors to reveal an exciting new theatre-land restaurant destination, thrillingly positioned amidst the winking lights of London’s Soho. This is the third offering from the Kitty Fisher’s Group, whose eponymous first restaurant opened in Mayfair to universal acclaim in 2015. Its second, Cora Pearl, in Covent Garden, garnered similar praise, and the brand has earned a reputation for exceptional food presented in unique and atmospheric surroundings.

Fondly known as the ‘cool little sister’ of the group, Cafe Kitty occupies the first floor of Underbelly Boulevard, a brand-new performance venue, brought to Soho by Underbelly, the internationally renowned producers behind a diverse body of work, including multi-award-winning musical Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.

Cafe Kitty unveils its culinary glamour in Soho

(Image credit: Courtesy of Cafe Kitty)

Underbelly Boulevard is enviably positioned on a historic site, smack-bang in the middle of Soho, just by the bustle of Berwick Street and the neon signs of Walker’s Court. The site was previously the home of the original Boulevard Theatre (which began as a sister venue to the iconic, and some would say notorious Raymond Revue Bar in the late 1950s).

Tom Mullion and Oz Milburn of Kitty Fisher's Group have commented: 'Everyone at Kitty Fisher's Group is so excited to be moving into Underbelly Boulevard: the building has entertainment flowing through its fabric and we'll ensure that its life-affirming pulse continues in the dining room. We have always wanted to be in Soho, and to be able to [cater to] the Underbelly Boulevard patrons and their incredible performers is fantastic.’

Bad Kitty Cocktail at Cafe Kitty (Image credit: Courtesy of Cafe Kitty)

Whilst situated in the theatre building and offering a fabulous pre- and post-theatre experience to its patrons, Cafe Kitty operates as a standalone restaurant – a gem of a place in which to retreat and soak up the Soho atmosphere.

Taking its cues from the world of cabaret and burlesque theatre, the interior is intimate and glamorous. Dusky pink walls are adorned with original burlesque posters, and warm soft lighting is reflected by antiqued mirrors. The decadent mood is enhanced by green velvet banquette seating and marble tables, in a space accommodating up to 60 diners for lunch and dinner.



Cafe Kitty Tartare (Image credit: Courtesy of Cafe Kitty)

Created by Cafe Kitty head chef Charles Shaw and Cora Pearl head chef Fabrizio Pusceddu, the modern British menu features delicious, vibrant dishes, including Fish Stew with Croutons, Cheeseburger Tartare, and their celebrated Kitty’s Crispy Potatoes – and then you could dig into their sumptuous Boozy Plum Knickerbocker Glory for dessert.

The excellent food is complemented by a tailored wine list, and if you fancy a cheeky cocktail, there is a tempting house selection, among them the infamous Bad Kitty – a delectable mix of gin, sloe Gin, lemon, elderflower and cava.

Mullion and Milburn added: ‘We want Cafe Kitty to feel like a cool younger sister; delicious food, restorative drinks and full of that magical Soho energy. As always in our restaurants, Cafe Kitty will of course have room for long business lunches and romantic dinners too. In all they produce, Underbelly make us laugh and cry; then we leave, happily pondering the extraordinary power of artistic endeavour.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Cafe Kitty)

Manhattan Straight Up at Cafe Kitty (Image credit: Courtesy of Cafe Kitty)

cafekitty.co.uk