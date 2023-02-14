Artful chocolate gifts for every taste
Dig into our edit of the best chocolate gifts just in time for Valentine's Day
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
These chocolate treats from boutique studios and confectionery legends look as good as they taste. Whether you prefer dependably delicious chocolate bars or more complex polyhedrous pralines, these treats are a delectable Valentine's Day treat for all your loved ones.
Chocolate gifts that raise the bar
Noon nootropic chocolate
Wellness brand Noon has just launched a dark chocolate that makes you feel good, and not just because it is satisfying your sugar cravings.
The brand blends cacao with eight other nootropic herbs, including echinacea (for alleviating fatigue) and American ginseng (used to reduce nervousness), to make you feel relaxed and gently energised without a sugar crash afterwards. Created in colaberation with therapeutic drug developer Neurotheryx and New York chocolate makers Kahkow, the Noon chocolate bar maganges to taste as good as it makes you feel.
noonlife.co (opens in new tab)
BRIK Chocolate
The creations from London-based chocolatiers Brik are a perfect Valentine’s gift for any design lover. The brand’s handmade bars are designed to look like architectural materials- from terrazzo to marble and charred wood- and come in innovative flavour combinations like matcha and raspberry or salted caramel and passionfruit.
brik.site.com (opens in new tab)
Bantu
Bantu is a new, ethically-minded chocolate brand that uses a regenerative agriculture approach on it’s Cameroon cocoa farm- planting thousands of banana, plantain, and avocado trees- to enhance the region’s biodiversity.
Their range of five chocolate bars vary from intense to subtle, with the intense berry and toffee flavours of Voodoo 83% being the richest and Nostradamus 35%, a sweet blend of toasted white chocolate, hibiscus, and cocoa, being a bar for gentler pallets.
bantuchocolate.com (opens in new tab)
Casa Bosques
Casa Bosques is the brand for art lovers who love chocolate. Established by Savvy Studio, a New York- and Mexico City-based creative studio, the brand calls on a network of artists and designers to collaborate on one-of-a-kind chocolates. Past contributors include the conceptual artist Lawrence Weiner, textile artist Megumi Shauna Arai, and DeVonn Francis, the founder of the gastronomic collective Yardy.
The chocolate itself is made from beans grown exclusively for Casa Bosques on a farm in southern Mexico, and is blended with intriguing flavours such as beetroot-stained dried apple slices and Castile flower with pistachio.
casabosques.co (opens in new tab)
Pierre Marcolini
Pierre Marcolini is the authority on chocolate, so a box of his creations is the best choice for those looking for a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. We would recommend indulging in Marcolini classic chocolate tablets or champagne-filled truffles.
marcolini.com (opens in new tab)
Oro de Cacao
Oro de Cacao infuses the traditional expertise of Swiss chocolate-making with an exuberant, Instagram-worthy aesthetic. Founded by Swiss industrialist, musician and conceptual artist Dieter Meier, Oro blends its kooky aesthetics with equally kooky flavour combinations, like figs and white pepper, or bananas and cinnamon.
What really makes Oro special, though, is its unique production process, which preserves the authentic aroma of the cacao bean and releases its rich taste without any bitterness.
orodecacao.com (opens in new tab)
Marchesi 1824
Prada-owned Pasticceria Marchesi is one of the world’s most elegant destinations for sweet treats. When it comes to chocolate, the Milanese landmark’s Assorted Cremini box is an infallible choice. The cream-filled candies are made from fine cocoa and hazelnuts from the hills of Piedmont and come in milk chocolate, whole hazelnut, dark chocolate and Sicilian pistachio flavours. While these chocolate gifts’ pastel and gold packaging makes them look like they came right off Marie Antoinette’s dessert trolley.
pasticceriamarchesi.com (opens in new tab)
Pars pralinen
Artist and chocolatier Kristiane Kegelmann makes angular, multi-coloured chocolate praline pieces that look nothing like any chocolate you have ever seen before. Kegelmann crafts and sells the chocolates at her Berlin store, Pars, where she collaborates with regional farmers, distillers, and pharmacists to create sweet treats that taste as beguiling as they look.
Favourites include the Limo Omani & Walnut chocolate, which blends Persian limes with cardamom, as well as the Maca Ginseng chocolate that combines a ginseng elixir from pharmacist Dr Jaglas with bitter dark chocolate.
parspralinen.com (opens in new tab)
Mary Cleary is the Beauty & Grooming Editor of Wallpaper*. Having been with the brand since 2017, she became an editor in February 2020 with the launch of the brand’s new beauty & grooming channel. Her work seeks to offer a new perspective on beauty, focusing on the pioneering personalities, product designs, and transformative trends within the industry.
-
Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show: behind the scenes of the stage design
Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime show designer Willo Perron takes us behind the scenes of his stage design
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Playing it cool: pearls are having a moment
We've been deep-diving into boutiques around the world to find the very best calcium carbonate in minute crystalline form. It seems jewellers have been busy rethinking pearls, with contemporary (and often affordable) results
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
The story behind Philippe Parreno’s ‘monster flower’ for Louis Vuitton
Philippe Parreno and James Chinlund’s vast circus-like flower provided the backdrop for Louis Vuitton’s S/S 2023 womenswear show. Here, the artist and production designer tell Wallpaper* about the unique project
By Amy Serafin • Published
-
Say happy Lunar New Year with these bao bunnies and home kits for your Year of the Rabbit feast
London restaurant Bao is celebrating Lunar New Year with festive treats and seasonal gifts from its online store
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
London’s Ikoyi named Best Restaurant 2023
Ikoyi scoops Wallpaper* Design Award 2023: discover the London restaurant’s interiors by Studio David Thulstrup and a menu that ‘pushes the boundaries of deliciousness’
By TF Chan • Published
-
Gergei Erdei’s new homeware collection revives the opulence of 1970s Hollywood
New homeware from London-based designer Gergei Erdei is inspired by celebrity homes of late 1970s and early 1980s Beverly Hills
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
We’re in loaf: chef Niko Romito opens first permanent store in Milan
Laboratorio Niko Romito in Milan sells a delectable selection of speciality breads, spreads, biscuits and more
By Maria Cristina Didero • Published
-
Silverware brand Christofle brings a new look and welcome reissues to the table
Christofle has partnered with Ramdane Touhami to take the historic French brand into a new era
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Artist’s Palate: Cerith Wyn Evans’ recipe for Laverbread
Deep-dive into Cerith Wyn Evans’ gleaming, gelatinous recipe for Laverbread, as seen in this month’s Artist’s Palate feature, a Wallpaper* homage to our favourite contemporary art
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Last updated
-
Paul Smith and Margot & Fergus Henderson join Bill Prince for Wallpaper* celebration dinner
To mark the release of Wallpaper’s Legends Issue, acting editor-in-chief Bill Prince united with Paul Smith and Margot & Fergus Henderson to host an evening of wine, food and conversation at Rochelle Canteen
By Martha Elliott • Last updated
-
Discover the designer behind a new release from Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila
The story behind the design of 818 Tequila Eight Reserve, the latest offering from Kendall Jenner’s highly respected tequila line.
By Mary Cleary • Last updated