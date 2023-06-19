Martini Case by No.3 London Dry Gin and Globe-Trotter is a cocktail lover’s travel companion

In partnership with No.3 London Dry Gin

Two iconic British brands, No.3 London Dry Gin and luxury luggage maker Globe-Trotter, have united to create the ultimate travel accessory for cocktail aficionados. The Martini Case – which has been endorsed by Alessandro Palazzi, head bartender at London institution Dukes – displays a mastery of craftsmanship and a pursuit of excellence by all those involved in its creation.

The beautiful handmade teal and tan leather case has been conceived by Globe-Trotter to contain the finest tools necessary for some faultless mixology.

To help you create the perfect gin martini, we’ve also made this short film, featuring Wallpaper’s entertaining director Melina Keays, and filmed in the penthouse of Canary Wharf Group's One Park Drive with interiors by Tom Dixon's Design Research Studio.

No.3 London Dry Gin: mixing the perfect gin martini

No.3 London Dry Gin worked with Turkish glassware brand Nude to design the striking glasses, which have been scientifically engineered to keep your martini ice-cold for for almost twice as long as a classic glass.

The case also houses an elegant spirit jigger, a set of leather coasters and martini picks, a limited-edition vermouth drop bottle bearing Palazzi’s signature and a bottle of No.3 London Dry Gin, created by Britain’s oldest wine and spirits merchant, Berry Bros & Rudd.



(Image credit: Director: Timothy Lees)

The name No.3 refers to the Berry Bros address on London’s St James’ Street, its home since 1698, while the distinctive key on the bottle’s label was inspired by a key found in one of the shop’s oldest rooms.

No.3 London Dry Gin is a classic gin, offering the perfect balance of juniper, citrus and spice. Crisp and refreshing in taste and beautifully smooth in texture, it makes an excellent choice for the creation of classic cocktails and mixed drinks.



(Image credit: Director: Timothy Lees)

It is the only gin to have been awarded World’s Best Gin four times at the International Spirits Challenge, and, in 2019, it was the first gin to win the prestigious Supreme Champion Spirit award at the same event.

A must-have kit for the jetsetting cocktail connoisseur, the Martini Case will launch on World Martini Day (19 June) in a limited-edition run, with only 100 numbered cases available globally.

bbr.com/no3gin