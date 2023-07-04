Happy Independence Day, USA! Wallpaper* launches a month-long celebration of America
This 4 July we toast the cream of creative USA with our very own cherry soda float. See more in August 2023 Wallpaper*, on sale 6 July, and all month on Wallpaper.com
Wallpaper* is celebrating creative stars of all stripes across the USA. Launching on American Independence Day, our month-long showcase will include profiles and conversations with the leading makers, architects, activists, chefs, community builders, craftspeople, polymaths, culture shapers, and business design leaders across the country. A month of digital programming throughout July will complement the August 2023 print issue, on sale 6 July.
To toast the launch, here’s our perfect cherry soda float. Once a relic of retro diners and drive-ins, this summer we’re championing its revival as the perfect seasonal drink, with our own mixture of cherry soda and vanilla ice cream, topped with some fun accoutrements for good measure.
Together, these two cure-alls for summer-induced fatigue create a decadent flavour and texture sensation that is a little bit malty, a little bit sweet, a little creamy, a little bit fizzy and all delicious. Cheers!
Cherry soda float recipe
Select a glass and drop in a maraschino cherry or two, plus a spoonful of the cherry syrup from the jar.
Place a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream in the glass and then pour in your cherry soda (or any soda you like. Coke, lemonade, and root beer are all contenders).
The ice cream will rise and froth up deliciously.
Add a straw and enjoy.
The August 2023 issue of Wallpaper* – a guide to creative America – is available in print from 6 July, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Mary Cleary is the Beauty & Grooming Editor of Wallpaper*. Having been with the brand since 2017, she became an editor in February 2020 with the launch of the brand’s new beauty & grooming channel. Her work seeks to offer a new perspective on beauty, focusing on the pioneering personalities, product designs, and transformative trends within the industry.
