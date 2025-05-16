It's safe to say that American whisky is usually the gateway into dark spirits for many of us.

It certainly was for me, over 25 years ago, when I was first offered a hastily poured Jack Daniel's over ice at a house party. What immediately struck me was the extraordinary spectrum of flavours in the glass, compared to Irish whisky and the small number of Scotches I had tried at that point: sweet, then savoury and spice-laden, then sour, then back to something mellow, vanilla-heavy and oaky... it piqued my interest in the wider world of whisky, of which I’m as passionate as ever, all these years later.

(Image credit: Neil Ridley)

Today, the category of American whisky is certainly going through a transformation – something akin to the way Scotch did a decade ago –with a rise in popularity for limited-edition, small-batch releases, single-barrel offerings and highly prestigious, ultra-premium releases with age statements well into the teens and beyond, all of which command huge respect from spirits collectors and, of course, come with suitably high price tags.

A traditional house in Bardstown, which is home to multiple distilleries and known as the ‘Bourbon capital' (Image credit: Neil Ridley)

Alongside this development comes a greater focus on the ‘grain-to-glass’ concept: taking a much greater understanding of the growing conditions and ecology of the raw materials used in making bourbon, as well as highlighting the sustainability and regenerative practices that are being widely celebrated by the global distilling community.

A still at Jeptha Creed distillery (Image credit: Neil Ridley)

For the uninitiated, it's probably prudent to take a brief look at just what's under the skin of some of our favourite American whiskies and a little history behind the spirit.

A shot of American whisky history

The story arguably begins during the 1600s, when European settlers travelled to America, bringing with them distillation know-how: what they found was a country full of agricultural potential and the right conditions to grow the all-important grains used in the production of whisky, such as corn, rye and wheat. By the 1700s, Kentucky’s rich ‘bluegrass lands’ – and also Tennessee – became synonymous with the art of whisky distillation, which attracted more European settlers: such as Welshman, Evan Williams, who was instrumental in establishing Kentucky’s 'Bourbon Country' (more on exactly what makes a bourbon whisky later).

Rabbit Hole whiskies (Image credit: Neil Ridley)

The Mississippi River proved pivotal in providing access to the coast for exports to both America's big cities and overseas markets. However, as the 1920s roared in, disaster struck, when the Volstead Act (or Prohibition, as it is more commonly known) came into play and for a period of 13 years, distillation became illegal, leading to the closure of many distilleries (just six remained open in Kentucky, producing whisky for 'medicinal purposes'), leaving only a few major players to keep up with demand once the act was repealed in 1933.

Maker’s Mark’s base, Star Hill Farm (Image credit: Neil Ridley)

The 1980s and 1990s were a lean time for the industry, but change was afoot. The world began once again to get a taste for American whisky and thanks to the enduring qualities of the likes of Jim Beam, Maker's Mark, Heaven Hill and Buffalo Trace, as well as a new breed of artisanal distillers, the ranks were swelled again. By 2009, Kentucky was home to 19 distilleries. Today, that number is significantly higher, with over 90 currently producing spirit, and many more on the way, demonstrating why the future is very bright for American whisky.

Bourbon’s distinct flavour

A rickhouse (for ageing whisky in barrels) at The Bardstown Bourbon Company (Image credit: Neil Ridley)

From a style point of view bourbon gets its charismatic sweet, spicy and rich, full-bodied flavour thanks to a combination – or mash bill – of different grains: a legal requirement of no less than 51 per cent corn, often bolstered by rye – which brings a distinct herbal and peppery note, alongside wheat, providing a creamier, softer flavour and then additionally, malted barley for extra complexity. Maturing in new, charred and toasted American white oak barrels brings bourbon's rich colour and deep vanilla, cherry and sweet tobacco-led flavours, with the spirit ageing quickly, thanks to the extreme temperatures found in some of the huge 'rickhouses', where the barrels are left to slumber.

It's these two fundamental aspects – grain and oak – that distillers have really begun to tap into, to revolutionise the character of American whisky, to produce some astonishing variants using innovative techniques.

The best American whiskies on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail

Maker's Mark – the master of sustainability

Maker’s Mark Star Hill Farm Wheat Whisky £105 at Selfridges Down in Loretto, a small town situated about 60 miles from Louisville, lies Maker's Mark, arguably one of the most prominent and successful American whisky brands in history. It was founded in 1953 by Bill Samuels Sr and his wife, Margie (the first woman to be inducted into the Bourbon Hall Of Fame), when, in an unprecedented act of progression, the pair decided to create a new recipe, which substituted the traditional rye for wheat, leading to a smoother, creamy and highly versatile whisky that fundamentally changed the landscape of the spirit. Today, the distillery is run by Rob Samuels, the eighth-generation whisky maker in the Samuels family and grandson of the company's founders. Under Rob Samuels' vision, the practices at Star Hill Farm, where the distillery is located, have become something of a beacon to the rest of the industry – in terms of understanding grain, and a deep respect for sustainable and regenerative farming practices. Sourcing its grain from within a 75-mile radius, the distillery is the first in the world to have been awarded 'Regenified Certification'. Regenified is an organisation committed to highlighting the importance of regenerative farming practices, and Maker's Mark has pledged that by the end of 2025, 100 per cent of its grain will be sourced from certified farms. In keeping with this achievement, Maker's Mark has recently released its first-ever wheat whisky, named after Star Hill Farm; it's the first deviation from its traditional mash bills in 70 years, using a recipe containing at least 70 per cent red winter wheat harvested in 2016 and 2017 and full of creamy, chocolate-led sweetness, warming spices and toasted pecan notes.

Michter’s – the industry favourite

Mitcher’s Bomberger's Declaration 2024 Release £125 at The Whisky Exchange Back in Louisville, Michter’s is another brand creating a keen reputation amongst collectors and bourbon purists, as well as the global bartending community. The distillery has an impressive facility in the Shively district of the city, which isn’t open to the public. However, Mitcher’s has opened arguably the coolest and best-looking micro distillery and cocktail bar (called Fort Nelson) right in the heart of Louisville on West Main Street – known locally as ‘Whiskey Row’, thanks to the number of other distilleries that have brand homes and visitor centres to explore. Michter's is famed for a wonderfully rich and highly flavourful recipe, which is typified in its small batch size – just 20 casks are used per batch for limited editions. However, the real highlight is a special limited release: Bomberger's Declaration, the name of which honours the distillery's original name (it was known as Bomberger's back in the 1800s). Think bold, unctuous chocolate notes, maple syrup, ripe cherries and toasted spices, and you're on the right track.

Jeptha Creed and Potter Jane – from small-scale to next-level craft

Jeptha Creed Red White and Blue Bourbon £84.95 at The Whisky Exchange While the Bourbon Trail is designed to showcase the numerous major players in the industry, it's also a great place to begin to explore some of the many smaller craft operations that pepper the vibrant Kentucky countryside. One of these is Jeptha Creed, located on the outskirts of Shelbyville. The distillery was founded in 2010 by the Nethery family – farmers who own around 1,000 acres of land throughout Shelby County. One of their prime crops is the sinister-sounding Bloody Butcher varietal of corn (due to its distinctive red hue); for distiller and guiding light Joyce Nethery, it represents a real USP in a crowded whisky marketplace, with its distinct sweetness and earthy twang. Jeptha Creed’s flagship whisky is called Red White and Blue Bourbon and contains an imaginative mash bill of 25 per cent red Bloody Butcher corn, 25 per cent white corn and 25 per cent blue corn, with the remaining percentage taken up with malted rye. It's a complex explosion of sweet, herbaceous and peppery flavours that represents artisanship at its finest. If I were to pick one craft distillery that is going to be on the lips of every bourbon enthusiast over the years to come, it would be Springfield's Potter Jane. As operations go, this one is literally hot off the press and for founders Denny Potter and Jane Bowie – both of whom come with unrivalled distilling and whisky-making CVs – it must be an incredibly proud (and deeply emotional) moment to finally be producing spirit. The duo's emphasis is on refining the micro details of distillation to create the ultimate spirit: from the use of non-GMO grains to the long fermentation times of these grains to give even more intense, fruity flavours, and the painstaking creation of a proprietary yeast strain using the local flora surrounding the distillery. While the founders may be only two months into distilling, the un-aged whisky spirit I tasted is one of the very best I've tried – from anywhere in the world – so very exciting times lie ahead. potterjane.com

Bardstown Bourbon Co – the next frontier in innovation

Bardstown Bardstown Bourbon Co Collaborative Series: Amrut £165 at The Whisky Exchange With its traditional clapperboard townhouses, horse-drawn carriages and family-run diners, Bardstown is a wonderful, otherworldly curiosity of a place – and exactly what the eager-eyed whisky enthusiast is looking for when it comes to the historical pomp of traditional Americana. However, a visit to the Bardstown Bourbon Co is almost the polar opposite, and the gleaming, glass-fronted rickhouses and cavernous, modernist visitor centre represent a new era in bourbon. Bardstown excels at developing modern bourbon styles and creative collaborations (for instance, the recent tie-in with Indian whisky distiller Amrut), with cocktails at the forefront of its approach, as well as pushing the boundaries when it comes to distillery tech and know-how. It's also capable of plenty of surprises: from the recent, highly sought-after Cathedral French Oak limited edition (which was part matured in barrels made from the same oak stock that was used to refurbish Notre Dame) to the extraordinary library of ancient pre-prohibition and legendary bourbon bottles, which are all open and available to sample, in the distillery bar. It's a truly eye-opening and mouthwatering proposition.

Heaven Hill and Jim Beam – tradition, innovation, sustainability

Heaven Hill Grain To Glass Bourbon £265 at hedonism.co.uk Today, like Maker's Mark, Bardstown's Heaven Hill is a titan in the world of bourbon and has been a mainstay in the industry since 1935. However, it could have been a very different story. in 1996, the distillery was struck by lightning and the ensuing fire consumed 100,000 casks of precious maturing whisky, leaving the company precariously close to ruin. The industry demonstrated its true community spirit, though, and rivalries were put aside as other distillers rallied around in support. Today, Heaven Hill is shining brightly and has just opened the new $200m, state-of-the-art Springs Distillery with a capability to produce 500 barrels a day. In a nod to its commitment to sustainability, Heaven Hill has released a new Grain To Glass series of whiskies, including a rich, unctuous and highly complex six-year-old bourbon, with a mash bill of 52 per cent corn, 35 per cent rye, and 13 per cent malted barley. Booker's True Barrel Bourbon (Batch 2024-01E) £69.95 at Master of Malt As legends in the American whisky business go, they don't get much bigger than Fred Noe Jim Beam's visionary leader, who continues the long lineage of a family distilling dynasty. Alongside Beam, the distillery produces a veritable who's who of well-loved and respected bourbon brands, including Knob Creek, Baker's and Basil Hayden. Sitting near the impressive main distillery lies a second, modernist micro-distillery, named after Noe, which makes up to 60 barrels a day, including many experimental releases and the legendary Booker's bourbon: full of aromatic spice notes, ripe cherry and hints of sweet tobacco.

Rabbit Hole – pushing the boundaries of flavour

Rabbit Hole Boxergrail Straight Rye Whiskey £45.90 at Master of Malt With our trip complete, it's back to Louisville for one final stop on the Bourbon Trail, the remarkable modernist state-of-the-art masterpiece of Rabbit Hole. This inner-city distillery, founded by former psychologist, Kaveh Zamanian, has built a formidable reputation with its distinctly urban feel and stunning minimalist architecture. Whereas other Louisville craft distilling residents such as Peerless have popularised a traditional approach with their cask selection and old-world visual aesthetic, Rabbit Hole has pushed the boundaries of flavour, look and feel, using innovative cask types to play a huge part in developing a complex portfolio of whiskies. From a 15-year-old bourbon, additionally matured in mizunara casks (made famous by highly prized Japanese single malts) to a collaboration with Italian vermouth maker Hotel Starlino and a wonderfully peppery Boxergrail Straight Rye Whiskey (made using 95 per cent rye grain and 5 per cent malted barley), this is one rabbit hole you'll definitely want to fall head over heels into.

Louisville essentials

The Bardstown Bourbon Company (Image credit: Neil Ridley)

Getting There:

Direct flights via British Airways - Heathrow to Cincinnati, or via Chicago to Louisville Airport.

Where to Stay:

The Hotel Distil Autograph Collection: 101 W Main St, Louisville, KY 40202, marriot.com

Hotel Bourré Bonne: 133 W Market St, Louisville, KY 40202, bourrebonne.com

Where to Eat and Drink:

North of Bourbon (cocktails and light dining) northofbourbon.com

610 Magnolia (modern Southern fine dining) 610magnolia.com

Cured (modern European fine dining) curedlouisville.com

The Bar at Fort Nelson (Michter's bar, serving twists on classic cocktails) michters.com

Hell Or High Water (intimate and cosy, modern cocktails, booking needed) hellorhighwaterbar.com