Laila Gohar debuts bar accessories inspired by her travels
Chef and designer Laila Gohar unveils a new range of bar accessories and cocktails with her signature surrealist flair
Chef-turned-designer Laila Gohar – featured in the Wallpaper* USA 300 – is best known for transforming the act of sitting down to dinner into a surrealist performance; whether that is through her food – a block of butter made to look the eye of Michaelangelo’s David, a hard-boiled egg candelabra, a juicy aubergine that is actually a cake – or her collection of tableware created in collaboration with her sister Nadia – Gohar World – which features lace bonnets for fruits and vegetables and a tablecloth made to look like a dress shirt for ‘dressing’ the table.
Now, Gohar is collaborating with The Luxury Collection, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 hotel brands, to create a new range of barware with complementing cocktails. It’s a natural extension of the Gohar World creations, this time highlighting global craft traditions that are disappearing – mouth-blown glass, porcelain, needlework, and silversmithing.
Part of the collection is inspired by the Prince de Galles hotel in Paris – a hand-stitched cocktail napkin and a champagne coupe mouth-blown by traditional glassmakers at Lobmeyr nod to the glamorous hedonism of the city in the 1920s, as well as the art deco features of the hotel and the Arc de Triomphe (the hotel was built with the same stone as the landmark).
There is also sake cup and bamboo oshibori tray inspired by Suiran, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Kyoto, that Gohar worked to create with Japanese artisans. And finally, a martini glass and cocktail pick inspired by the modernist architecture of Beverly Hills.
‘My favourite way to discover a destination is through the senses,’ says Gohar. ‘Enjoying a meal or drink while travelling is an incredible way to learn about the local culture.
‘Often the way a table or bar is set, and the objects used, are just as important as the food and beverage offerings themselves. I am thrilled to be working with The Luxury Collection to highlight the beauty of epicuren discovery and celebrate the local craftspeople that bring these experiences to life around the world.’
the-luxury-collection.marriott.com/stories/los-angeles-with-laila-gohar/
Mary Cleary is the Beauty & Grooming Editor of Wallpaper*. Having been with the brand since 2017, she became an editor in February 2020 with the launch of the brand’s new beauty & grooming channel. Her work seeks to offer a new perspective on beauty, focusing on the pioneering personalities, product designs, and transformative trends within the industry.
-
Skagen’s watches inspired by a Danish island are a sustainable summer choice
Skagen’s new collection of watches, the Samsø Series, are crafted from upcycled materials
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
A guide to gaming and architecture: a how-to case study with Groves Natcheva
How do you make the most of the relationship between gaming and architecture? We speak to architects Groves Natcheva, drawing on the studio's pioneering use of Unreal Engine
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Apartment interior design: outstanding spaces around the globe
Apartment interiors can be tricky to balance. Create a sense of space and get inspired by our global edit of architect-designed ideas. From minimalist mezzanines and lofts that bridge old and new, to sleek urban penthouses and dramatic transformations
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
The Commerce Inn is a West Village Tavern inspired by the Shakers
We explore the simple pleasures of The Commerce Inn, Rita Sodi and Jody Williams’ perfectly crafted, Shaker-inspired West Village tavern
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Happy Independence Day, USA! Wallpaper* launches a month-long celebration of creative America
This 4 July we toast the cream of creative USA with our very own cherry soda float. See more in August 2023 Wallpaper*, on sale 6 July, and all month on Wallpaper.com
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
Lavender and Truffles: plant-based ice cream with Asian-inspired flavours
Fashion industry veteran Alicia Liu launches an ice cream brand like no other, with passion and grit as the main ingredients
By Scott Mitchem • Last updated
-
In Washington, DC, Yayoi Kusama and Veuve Clicquot are in full bloom
Yayoi Kusama and Veuve Clicquot continue their long and fruitful collaboration with a series of art events in Washington, DC, headlined by the artist’s major show, ‘One With Eternity’ at the Hirshhorn
By Martha Elliott • Last updated
-
New York exhibition celebrates the history of African American cuisine
‘African/American: Making the Nation’s Table’ is a new exhibition in New York City that examines the traditions and innovations of African American cooking
By Mary Cleary • Last updated
-
Mickalene Thomas’ recipe for duck with chimichurri
Try Mickalene Thomas’ take on a much-cherished recipe for duck with chimichurri. As featured in our monthly Artist’s Palate series, a Wallpaper* homage to our favourite contemporary art
By Pei-Ru Keh • Last updated
-
Tomo is Seattle’s new restaurant for fine dining with casual vibes
At new Seattle restaurant Tomo, the best of Pacific Northwest ingredients and Japanese flavours are served up in a congenial atmosphere
By Mary Cleary • Last updated
-
Kelly Wearstler designs California-style gingerbread house for Flamingo Estate
In collaboration with LA's Flamingo Estate, Kelly Wearstler designs a limited-edition gingerbread house in her signature California Modernist style
By Pei-Ru Keh • Last updated