Take a bite: Laila Gohar and The Luxury Collection’s ‘Cakes & Candles’ are a sweet treat for the senses

Food and scent can be the portals to transport you to any destination, a sensory journey without the hassle of check-ins and baggage claim. Laila Gohar, artist and founder of tableware universe Gohar World – and a recent Wallpaper* guest editor – uses food as her creative medium, and has recently united with boutique hotelier The Luxury Collection to launch ‘Cakes & Candles’. Showcasing craft and humour, they present six internationally inspired cake-shaped candles.

Laila Gohar and The Luxury Collection ‘Cakes & Candles’

Gohar is known for her intricate weaving of tradition with playful charm, and her latest collaboration is no exception. Each limited-edition candle is inspired by one of The Luxury Collection's hotels – and its respective city – making for a characterful nod to outposts in Nashville, Savannah, Prague, Tokyo, Madrid and Istanbul.

For the sweet-toothed, it may come as a disappointment that the collection is not edible. But do not fret, as to accompany the launch, the participating hotels will offer a menu of edible creations crafted by Gohar and pastry chefs to replicate the delightful cake candles.

At Sanasaryan Han hotel in Istanbul, the cake has native cherry and fig fillings and nods to traditional local dishes and desserts. At Augustine in Prague, the cake takes influence from the hotel’s monastery and colour palette, and is embellished in apple detailing. Madrid outpost Santo Mauro boasts a cake interpretation of Flores Manchegas, a traditional Spanish pastry bursting with citrus orange. Georgia’s culinary heritage is threaded through the cake at the Perry Lane hotel in Savannah, with a sweetness of peaches and touches of mint; its delicate nature is a welcome taste of Southern hospitality. The Joseph in Nashville presents a glamorous cake rich with bold flavours of chocolate and whisky. Across the Pacific in The Prince Gallery Tokyo Kioicho, the floral flavours of matcha and sakura are the stars of the show, enriching a cake with the essence of Japan’s seasonal elegance.

The global journey through taste and scent is an ode to Gohar’s culinary capsule. She said, ‘I'm excited to be continuing my collaboration with The Luxury Collection, as it has given me the opportunity to explore more locations from the portfolio of properties, while examining the intersection of culinary [expertise] and craftsmanship in our collection of cakes and candles. For this project, I drew inspiration from both the hotels and the cities in which they live… to create something that tells a story and feels playful, but also gives the guests of The Luxury Collection something to take home after their travels.’

Gohar World & The Luxury Collection 'Cakes & Candles' are available at gohar.world

