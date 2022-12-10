Gergei Erdei’s new homeware collection revives the opulence of 1970s Hollywood
New homeware from London-based designer Gergei Erdei is inspired by celebrity homes of late 1970s and early 1980s Beverly Hills
Artist and designer Gergei Erdei has always been inspired by the glamour of the 1970s, and his latest homeware collection is a tribute to the era's most exuberant bastion of hedonistic opulence – Hollywood.
For the collection, called ‘Hollywood Grand Tour', Erdei looked to the celebrity homes of late 1970s and early 1980s Beverly Hills to create of collection of tablecloths, glassware, plates, placemats, cushions, and kaftans that look like they were lifted straight from a poolside soirée of Zsa Zsa Gabor.
Highlights include a leopard-print tablecloth, octagonal plates with a bamboo motif, and multi-coloured tornado-shaped glasses. Bright tones of dusty pink, emerald greens and honey yellows abound throughout the designs, recalling California sunsets, while flamboyant patterns are drawn from the wallpapers and evening wear of the period.
‘Hollywood Grand Tour’ follows Erdei’s ‘The Herculaneum’ collection which was inspired by the jet-set lifestyles of Florida, Palm Beach and the Italian Riviera and featured textured chalk motifs drawn from Greek and Roman antiquity.
This new collection marks Erdei’s move into an even bolder aesthetic: ‘I wanted to create a collection that reflects my evolving personal taste, which has become more and more flamboyant,’ he says. ‘My moodboards scream colour, pattern, and eclectic grandeur. I like when things are exuberant and purely decorative. Animal prints are my new thing – they are a bit sexy and they evoke the mood of a smoky cocktail party hosted in a New York penthouse.’
It is a decidedly decadent collection just in time for the holidays. As Erdei himself says, ‘They are the must-haves for the upcoming party season.’
Mary Cleary is the Beauty & Grooming Editor of Wallpaper*. Having been with the brand since 2017, she became an editor in February 2020 with the launch of the brand’s new beauty & grooming channel. Her work seeks to offer a new perspective on beauty, focusing on the pioneering personalities, product designs, and transformative trends within the industry.
