Gergei Erdei’s new homeware collection revives the opulence of 1970s Hollywood

Artist and designer Gergei Erdei has always been inspired by the glamour of the 1970s, and his latest homeware collection is a tribute to the era's most exuberant bastion of hedonistic opulence – Hollywood.

(Image credit: Ollie Tomlinson)

For the collection, called ‘Hollywood Grand Tour', Erdei looked to the celebrity homes of late 1970s and early 1980s Beverly Hills to create of collection of tablecloths, glassware, plates, placemats, cushions, and kaftans that look like they were lifted straight from a poolside soirée of Zsa Zsa Gabor.



Highlights include a leopard-print tablecloth, octagonal plates with a bamboo motif, and multi-coloured tornado-shaped glasses. Bright tones of dusty pink, emerald greens and honey yellows abound throughout the designs, recalling California sunsets, while flamboyant patterns are drawn from the wallpapers and evening wear of the period.

(Image credit: Gergei Erdei)

‘Hollywood Grand Tour’ follows Erdei’s ‘The Herculaneum’ collection which was inspired by the jet-set lifestyles of Florida, Palm Beach and the Italian Riviera and featured textured chalk motifs drawn from Greek and Roman antiquity.

(Image credit: Elliott Morgan)

This new collection marks Erdei’s move into an even bolder aesthetic: ‘I wanted to create a collection that reflects my evolving personal taste, which has become more and more flamboyant,’ he says. ‘My moodboards scream colour, pattern, and eclectic grandeur. I like when things are exuberant and purely decorative. Animal prints are my new thing – they are a bit sexy and they evoke the mood of a smoky cocktail party hosted in a New York penthouse.’

It is a decidedly decadent collection just in time for the holidays. As Erdei himself says, ‘They are the must-haves for the upcoming party season.’

