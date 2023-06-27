Vintage Ikea furniture: shop our edit, from postmodern to midcentury

Since its founding in the 1940s, Ikea has made it its mission to create accessible furniture and design that reflect the needs of its time. For this reason, vintage Ikea finds are often an exciting window into the history of contemporary interiors and how we lived over the past eight decades. Ikea recently celebrated its 80th anniversary with the Nytillverkad collection, a new line that revisits some of the most beloved pieces from its archives, but vintage Ikea furniture is still going strong with iconic objects by the likes of Verner Panton and Niels Gammelgaard, rare designs that can be found second-hand on platforms such as 1stDibs.

We scoured the web to find some of the most exciting vintage Ikea finds available to buy now, from furniture to lighting, and including rugs and children’s furniture.

Tiger rug by Walter Van Beirendonck

Launched in 2016, the ‘Glödande’ collection by Walter Van Beirendonck featured the Belgian fashion designer's signature bold prints across furniture and accessories. The limited-edition rug features his signature superhero ‘Kwade Tijger’ in bold colours.

‘Guide’ shelving system by Niels Gammelgaard

The ‘Guide’ shelving system by Niels Gammelgaard was designed in the 1980s, and features a powder-coated metal frame with four black shelves with profiles in bold colours, making it a classic of industrial design with a twist.

Sculptural table lamp model B0323

Ikea's table lamp model B0323 is a sculptural piece featuring ten square Lucite sheets that can be arranged as desired to diffuse a blue LED light.

‘Markerad’ daybed by Virgil Abloh

Virgil Abloh's 2019 ‘Markerad’ collection for Ikea featured a limited-edition range of furniture and accessories featuring recurring elements of the designer's work, from fluorescent tags to sentences in quotation marks. A highlight of the collection, this daybed is perhaps the most conservative among the designs, featuring a classic midcentury silhouette with grey textile upholstery and an orange label.

‘Storvik’ lounge chair by Carl Öjerstam

Made of a light bamboo frame and a woven rattan seat, the ‘Storvik’ lounge chair by Carl Öjerstam was awarded the Red Dot Award in 2002. The lounge chair's inviting forms are ideal for both indoor and outdoor, and feature a touch of that whimsical approach that has defined Ikea ever since its beginning.

‘Vilbert’ chairs by Verner Panton

Verner Panton created furniture for Ikea in the 1990s, and the ‘Vilbert’ chairs are among the collaboration's most distinctive designs. The chairs (here available as a set of two) were originally produced by Kellco Switzerland and were distributed by Ikea.

These 12 stools are a modern interpretation of a classic milking stool. Produced by Ikea in the 1970s, the stools are 52cm tall and can be used as single seats or lined up in a bench-like composition.

Rug by Louise Treschow

The output of artist Louise Treschow included tapestries and jewellery, and her brief stint at Ikea resulted in linear furniture and this woven-motif rug. A rarity for Ikea at the time, the hand-tufted rug was produced in a limited edition of only 1,000, this being number 100 in the series.

‘Peggy’ highchair by Karin Mobring

This vintage Ikea highchair was designed by Karin Mobring in 1959 and became part of the company's catalogue in 1966. Mobring's work was spotted by Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad at Stockholm Furniture Fair, and she became part of the company's in-house team, creating over 100 designs over four decades.

Peanut wicker bench

This rare wicker bench features a slim frame and a whimsical peanut-shaped seat. Made in the 1980s, the bench combines a refined craft construction with the sense of humour that has always defined the Swedish comn

