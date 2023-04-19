What to expect from New York Design Week 2023

New York Design Week 2023, also known as NYCxDesign, is set to engulf the Big Apple next month. Starting from 18 to 25 May, this year’s iteration is set to be more solid than ever, not least because two major tentpoles of the design festival, the International Contemporary Furniture Fair and Wanted Design, have been brought together under the unified direction of Wanted Design co-founders Claire Pijoulat and Odile Hainaut.

New York Design Week 2023: ICFF, WantedDesign and more

Starting this year, Pijoulat and Hainaut serve as ICFF + WantedDesign brand directors, overseeing programming for both entities, which will be located under one roof at the Javits Centre, as has been for the past two years. Inspired to create a design showcase that feels smooth and unified while celebrating the strengths of each fair, the reimagined ICFF + Wanted Design aspires to bridge the gap between commerce and culture since the former has long been an established trade fair, while the latter has served as a platform for emerging talent and creativity.

Inspired to bring back an element of discovery to the Javits, Pijoulat and Hainaut’s vision for the fairs includes a new showpiece installation, ‘At the Crossroads of American Design’, which presents a snapshot of established and emerging design from around the United States. Designed by Rockwell Group and located at the nexus of the two fairs, the immersive installation pays tribute to two pillars of Americana – the great outdoors and the American home.

With plenty of independent exhibitions and several recent showroom openings, including Svenskt Tenn, Nanimarquina, and Lladro to name some, the year’s design showcase is already set to be more vibrant and varied than the years past.

nycxdesign.org (opens in new tab)