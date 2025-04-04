Milan Design Week: these porcelain lights mimic paper lanterns

An exclusive first look at Lee Broom's ‘Cascade’ lighting for Lladró, launching at Euroluce during Salone del Mobile 2025

Cascade lighting by Lee Broom for Lladró
‘Cascade’ lighting by Lee Broom for Lladró

British designer Lee Broom has teamed up with the Valencia porcelain artisans at Lladró to design a range of lighting that takes its cues from the glowing translucency of paper lanterns – the most ancient of human-made light sources.

Playing with the delicacy of porcelain to mimic the effect of flame through paper, Broom has developed a series of graphic, ribbed cylinders and demi-spheres that are suspended vertically and can be combined in different configurations. A table lamp completes the collection. When not in use, the textured porcelain assemblages are a quiet, sculptural presence; when lit, they take on an almost celestial quality.

Broom says of his ‘Cascade’ collection, which will be unveiled at Euroluce during Salone del Mobile 2025: ‘I wanted the light to evoke an emotional response and bring that sense of joy as lanterns do at commemorative events, especially when hung in clusters.’

ladro.com

Salone del Mobile 2025 takes place 8-13 April. See our full Milan Design Week 2025 guide for the must-sees

This article appears in the May 2025 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands from 3 April, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

