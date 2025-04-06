Paola Lenti unveils future-facing ‘Alma’ outdoor seating
At Milan Design Week 2025, Argentine designer Francisco Gomez Paz and Italian brand Paola Lenti unveil ‘Alma’ – a lightweight, technically advanced outdoor seating system
'When you have an unconventional design idea, you need to work with a company that has courage,' says Argentine designer Francisco Gomez Paz. Fortunately, his concept – a new family of outdoor seating designed using generative algorithms and numerical control technology – found a courageous collaborator in progressive Italian brand Paola Lenti.
Equal parts intuitive and technical, the series harnesses generative algorithms and CNC technology to shape elegant stainless-steel frames, finished with an elastic mesh that offers support and comfort without the need for padding. Traditionally, a single, costly mould would define the form of a seat; here, technology replaces that limitation with a flexible system of components, assembled like a kit of parts. Each element is precisely generated and can be combined in multiple ways, allowing for exceptional variety and virtually limitless customisation.
The result is a deceptively simple-looking system comprising an armchair and two-seater and three-seater sofas. But behind its restrained appearance is a complex development process that took over a year – and the kind of open-minded, future-facing thinking that Paola Lenti has quietly championed for three decades.
The seed of the idea, however, was sown over eight years ago. ‘I was seeing a lot of architecture being shaped by algorithms, and wondered if this could be used to create industrially produced, highly personalised furniture,' recalls Gomez Paz. Paola Lenti, whose eponymous brand is known for its innovation in both textiles and outdoor furniture, immediately recognised the potential. ‘Francisco’s vision seamlessly integrates innovation, aesthetics, customisation, and environmental responsibility – values that have always guided our brand,’ she explains.
Functionally and visually, ‘Alma’ is a study in subtraction. ‘Alma consists of a structure with an attached elastic net that alone provides the right support and seating comfort,’ Lenti says. The CNC-formed frame is made of matt or gloss-varnished stainless steel, and can be used alone or layered with optional cushions for added softness. As with all Paola Lenti pieces, colour is thoughtfully deployed: the collection launches in ivory and graphite, but cushions can be specified in the full spectrum of the brand’s fabric palette.
Material innovation also plays a central role. The cushions and pads are filled with a biodegradable, recycled polyester fibre – a polyurethane-free alternative that delivers comfort without compromise. 'We live in an era that demands sustainable practices,' says Gomez Paz. 'Together with Paola Lenti, we tackled the challenge of polyurethane use in seating, identifying alternative solutions that are both light and comfortable.'
Beyond its aesthetics and engineering, ‘Alma’ reflects a broader ethos that sets Paola Lenti apart. Headquartered and manufacturing in Meda – a town 11 miles north of Milan, long regarded as the centre of Italian furniture production – the female-founded and led brand operates with a quiet confidence that feels almost radical in an industry still largely shaped by male voices and top-down hierarchies.
Paola Lenti established the company alongside her sister Anna, who began her career as a nuclear engineer working in the aerospace industry. Their backgrounds couldn’t be more different – one rooted in material experimentation and colour, the other in structure, logic, and precision – yet together they’ve built a brand defined by both creativity and clarity. Paola leads the creative side, spending her days immersed in threads, fabrics, and finishes, while Anna – often travelling with her laptop and Excel files – handles the strategic and commercial side of the business. It's a complementary partnership built on constant exchange and mutual trust.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
'My sister and I have always followed our instincts,' says Lenti. 'We’ve grown into an industrial reality while preserving a human dimension.' That human scale is evident in the way the company works – collaborating closely with tailors, upholsterers, weavers, architects, and engineers, and supporting a fully Italian supply chain rooted in long-standing relationships and shared creative potential.
That spirit of shared authorship runs through ‘Alma’, too. As Lenti puts it: 'This is not just a collection of seats, but a micro-architecture that embodies the values of our company.'
paolalenti.it
Ali Morris is a UK-based editor, writer and creative consultant specialising in design, interiors and architecture. In her 16 years as a design writer, Ali has travelled the world, crafting articles about creative projects, products, places and people for titles such as Dezeen, Wallpaper* and Kinfolk.
-
These vibrant vases are made from discarded flip flops
Serena Confalonieri’s Jambo collection, in collaboration with Ocean Soles, debuts at Rossana Orlandi during Milan Design Week
By Ifeoluwa Adedeji Published
-
Artist Qualeasha Wood explores the digital glitch to weave stories of the Black female experience
In ‘Malware’, her new London exhibition at Pippy Houldsworth Gallery, the American artist’s tapestries, tuftings and videos delve into the world of internet malfunction
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Milan Design Week: Afra and Tobia Scarpa’s monastic marvel of a chair returns to life
Molteni & C’s reissue of the ‘Monk’ chair has us worshipping at the altar of its designers, Afra and Tobia Scarpa
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
Milan Design Week: these porcelain lights mimic paper lanterns
An exclusive first look at Lee Broom's ‘Cascade’ lighting for Lladró, launching at Euroluce during Salone del Mobile 2025
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
Salone exclusive: Enzo Mari’s ‘Boomerang’ desk flies back into production
Gebrüder Thonet Vienna brings a lesser-known, marvellous Mari creation back to life as part of its Salone del Mobile 2025 collection to be unveiled in April
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
Romanengo is Milan’s new sweet spot
Romanengo, the oldest Italian confectionery, opens its doors in Milan with interiors by Madrid-based architects Cousi Interiorismo
By Ifeoluwa Adedeji Published
-
MDF Italia and Jacob Cohën rethink the ‘Neil’ seat in denim
MDF Italia has collaborated with Jacob Cohën on a new denim edition of the ‘Neil’ chair, making its debut at Salone del Mobile 2022
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Compact apartment by Ettore Sottsass reveals pioneering design approach
Triennale Design Museum presents Casa Lana, a new acquisition that faithfully reconstructs an apartment interior originally conceived by Ettore Sottsass in 1965
By Maria Cristina Didero Last updated
-
Dressing rooms with a difference at Milan’s Teatro degli Arcimboldi
Here’s your backstage pass to Teatro degli Arcimboldi. Wallpaper* talks to Milanese architect Giulia Pellegrino, who curated ‘Vietato L’Ingresso’, a project inviting 17 local practices to redesign dressing rooms in the legendary theatre
By Maria Cristina Didero Last updated
-
India Mahdavi monograph reveals a life in full colour
An ode to the power of colour, India Mahdavi’s first monograph shines the spotlight on the designer’s trendsetting interiors and signature pieces
By Léa Teuscher Last updated
-
Milanese apartment installation plays with colour and reflection
Josephine Akvama Hoffmeyer and Elisa Ossino present I'll Be Your Mirror, an immersive installation staged throughout a Milanese apartment, featuring contemporary frescoes, classic Scandinavian furniture and mirrored surfaces
By Cristina Kiran Piotti Last updated