'When you have an unconventional design idea, you need to work with a company that has courage,' says Argentine designer Francisco Gomez Paz. Fortunately, his concept – a new family of outdoor seating designed using generative algorithms and numerical control technology – found a courageous collaborator in progressive Italian brand Paola Lenti.

Equal parts intuitive and technical, the series harnesses generative algorithms and CNC technology to shape elegant stainless-steel frames, finished with an elastic mesh that offers support and comfort without the need for padding. Traditionally, a single, costly mould would define the form of a seat; here, technology replaces that limitation with a flexible system of components, assembled like a kit of parts. Each element is precisely generated and can be combined in multiple ways, allowing for exceptional variety and virtually limitless customisation.

Developed in collaboration with Paola Lenti, the lightweight ‘Alma’ collection combines CNC-shaped steel frames with an elastic mesh support, offering comfort without padding (Image credit: Paola Lenti)

The result is a deceptively simple-looking system comprising an armchair and two-seater and three-seater sofas. But behind its restrained appearance is a complex development process that took over a year – and the kind of open-minded, future-facing thinking that Paola Lenti has quietly championed for three decades.



The seed of the idea, however, was sown over eight years ago. ‘I was seeing a lot of architecture being shaped by algorithms, and wondered if this could be used to create industrially produced, highly personalised furniture,' recalls Gomez Paz. Paola Lenti, whose eponymous brand is known for its innovation in both textiles and outdoor furniture, immediately recognised the potential. ‘Francisco’s vision seamlessly integrates innovation, aesthetics, customisation, and environmental responsibility – values that have always guided our brand,’ she explains.

Functionally and visually, ‘Alma’ is a study in subtraction. ‘Alma consists of a structure with an attached elastic net that alone provides the right support and seating comfort,’ Lenti says. The CNC-formed frame is made of matt or gloss-varnished stainless steel, and can be used alone or layered with optional cushions for added softness. As with all Paola Lenti pieces, colour is thoughtfully deployed: the collection launches in ivory and graphite, but cushions can be specified in the full spectrum of the brand’s fabric palette.

Material innovation also plays a central role. The cushions and pads are filled with a biodegradable, recycled polyester fibre – a polyurethane-free alternative that delivers comfort without compromise. 'We live in an era that demands sustainable practices,' says Gomez Paz. 'Together with Paola Lenti, we tackled the challenge of polyurethane use in seating, identifying alternative solutions that are both light and comfortable.'

In the porduction process, traditional moulds are replaced by generatively designed components, enabling flexible assembly and endless variation

(Image credit: Sergio Chimenti)

Beyond its aesthetics and engineering, ‘Alma’ reflects a broader ethos that sets Paola Lenti apart. Headquartered and manufacturing in Meda – a town 11 miles north of Milan, long regarded as the centre of Italian furniture production – the female-founded and led brand operates with a quiet confidence that feels almost radical in an industry still largely shaped by male voices and top-down hierarchies.

Paola Lenti established the company alongside her sister Anna, who began her career as a nuclear engineer working in the aerospace industry. Their backgrounds couldn’t be more different – one rooted in material experimentation and colour, the other in structure, logic, and precision – yet together they’ve built a brand defined by both creativity and clarity. Paola leads the creative side, spending her days immersed in threads, fabrics, and finishes, while Anna – often travelling with her laptop and Excel files – handles the strategic and commercial side of the business. It's a complementary partnership built on constant exchange and mutual trust.

Shown here in graphite, the ‘Alma’ armchair pairs structural clarity with subtle tactility. Optional cushions add softness and colour customisation (Image credit: Sergio Chimenti)

'My sister and I have always followed our instincts,' says Lenti. 'We’ve grown into an industrial reality while preserving a human dimension.' That human scale is evident in the way the company works – collaborating closely with tailors, upholsterers, weavers, architects, and engineers, and supporting a fully Italian supply chain rooted in long-standing relationships and shared creative potential.

That spirit of shared authorship runs through ‘Alma’, too. As Lenti puts it: 'This is not just a collection of seats, but a micro-architecture that embodies the values of our company.'



