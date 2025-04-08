Elegance personified, the 'Riley' sofa is a handsome beast
A new sofa by Hannes Peer for Minotti has us swooning, not slouching
Minotti’s collaboration with Milanese multi-disciplinary design studio Hannes Peer continues to deliver the goods for us, and we’re making space in our piano nobile for this supremely handsome new sofascape, showcased during Milan Design Week 2025. ‘Riley’ is the quintessence of grown-up elegance, inviting one to lounge with dignity, whilst maintaining posture and decorum.
Elevated on a recessed base in bronze or black chrome, the sofa appears reassuringly anchored but also as if it is floating. This balance of solidity and lightness is echoed in the rectilinear form of the seat and backrest, which is softened by the sinuous stitching – a beautiful detail that introduces a welcome note of craftsmanship.
The sofa is available in leather or fabric upholstery, while the addition of cushions as headrests or for extra padding completes the scene. Part-monolith, part-modular – like all good designs, ‘Riley’ feels like it has always been with us.
Salone del Mobile 2025 takes place 8-13 April. See our full Milan Design Week 2025 guide for the must-sees
This article appears in the May 2025 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands from 3 April, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Hugo is a design critic, curator and the co-founder of Bard, a gallery in Edinburgh dedicated to Scottish design and craft. A long-serving member of the Wallpaper* family, he has also been the design editor at Monocle and the brand director at Studioilse, Ilse Crawford's multi-faceted design studio. Today, Hugo wields his pen and opinions for a broad swathe of publications and panels. He has twice curated both the Object section of MIART (the Milan Contemporary Art Fair) and the Harewood House Biennial. He consults as a strategist and writer for clients ranging from Airbnb to Vitra, Ikea to Instagram, Erdem to The Goldsmith's Company. Hugo has this year returned to the Wallpaper* fold to cover the parental leave of Rosa Bertoli as Global Design Director.
