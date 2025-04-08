Elegance personified, the 'Riley' sofa is a handsome beast

A new sofa by Hannes Peer for Minotti has us swooning, not slouching

Riley Sofa by Hannes Peer for Minotti
The 'Riley' sofa by Hannes Peer for Minotti
(Image credit: Paola Pansini)
Minotti’s collaboration with Milanese multi-disciplinary design studio Hannes Peer continues to deliver the goods for us, and we’re making space in our piano nobile for this supremely handsome new sofascape, showcased during Milan Design Week 2025. ‘Riley’ is the quintessence of grown-up elegance, inviting one to lounge with dignity, whilst maintaining posture and decorum.

Elevated on a recessed base in bronze or black chrome, the sofa appears reassuringly anchored but also as if it is floating. This balance of solidity and lightness is echoed in the rectilinear form of the seat and backrest, which is softened by the sinuous stitching – a beautiful detail that introduces a welcome note of craftsmanship.

The sofa is available in leather or fabric upholstery, while the addition of cushions as headrests or for extra padding completes the scene. Part-monolith, part-modular – like all good designs, ‘Riley’ feels like it has always been with us.

