Elegance personified, the 'Riley' sofa is a handsome beast

Minotti’s collaboration with Milanese multi-disciplinary design studio Hannes Peer continues to deliver the goods for us, and we’re making space in our piano nobile for this supremely handsome new sofascape, showcased during Milan Design Week 2025. ‘Riley’ is the quintessence of grown-up elegance, inviting one to lounge with dignity, whilst maintaining posture and decorum.

Elevated on a recessed base in bronze or black chrome, the sofa appears reassuringly anchored but also as if it is floating. This balance of solidity and lightness is echoed in the rectilinear form of the seat and backrest, which is softened by the sinuous stitching – a beautiful detail that introduces a welcome note of craftsmanship.

The sofa is available in leather or fabric upholstery, while the addition of cushions as headrests or for extra padding completes the scene. Part-monolith, part-modular – like all good designs, ‘Riley’ feels like it has always been with us.

Minotti.it

Salone del Mobile 2025 takes place 8-13 April. See our full Milan Design Week 2025 guide for the must-sees

(Image credit: Paola Pansini)

