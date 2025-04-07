We have been enjoying the recent evolution of Turri. The brand, which celebrates its centenary this year, has in recent times been introducing furniture of a quiet-yet-confident modernity, matched by a fresh creative direction. Its launches during Salone del Mobile 2025 include the ‘Kenobi’ collection by Italian designer Marco Acerbis, and we have zeroed in on this smart, round dining table.

It has an engineered precision, with the surface appearing to levitate on its slim legs. It's available in three finishes –marble; glossy lacquer; or wood with leather inserts – and, although each material brings its own character, the overarching serenity of form remains constant.

There’s a ceremonial quality to a round dining table, which feels fitting for mealtimes of two or 20. The democratic nature of sitting in a circle mitigates the possibility of family squabbles or workplace powerplay. A gentle spin of the lazy Susan is always fun, too.

Turri.it

Salone del Mobile 2025 takes place 8-13 April. Check our full Milan Design Week 2025 guide for the must-sees

This article appears in the May 2025 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands from 3 April, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

Detail of the green lacquer finished version of the 'Kenobi' (Image credit: Turri)