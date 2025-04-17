Lasvit brought forest, fabric and frozen light to Euroluce 2025

It began with a twig. On the workshop floor of Lasvit’s glassworks in Novy Bor, Czechia, renowned French designer Patrick Jouin picked up a small branch and placed a torn sheet of paper over it. He wondered, ‘What if this simple object could become a light?’ It was a moment of curiosity that sparked a series of experiments and eventually led to ‘Vera’ – a sculptural glass pendant with the appearance of bark.

(Image credit: Lasvit)

There is something primal about it that makes me feel at ease,’ Jouin reflected at last week’s launch in Milan. ‘Somewhere in our DNA there is this need for connection with the tree, with the forest, with nature. So it’s important to bring it inside the home – a little bit raw, a little bit transformed.’



Presented on Lasvit’s Euroluce stand – its largest to date – ‘Vera’ blends two types of handmade glass: delicate borosilicate housing the light source, and fused glass shaped by pouring molten glass over raw wood, preserving the intricate grain and texture of bark. Free from a traditional mould, the glass takes its cues from gravity and nature, creating an interplay of surface, shadow and light.

(Image credit: Lasvit)

‘Vera’ was just one of several highly textured new designs on show as part of a display titled ‘Soaked in Light’. Each piece explores the relationship between light, material and wellbeing through a different lens, be it wood, water, fabric or ice.



At the heart of the exhibition is Splash, an extravagant glass installation by Lasvit designer Martin Gallo. Designed to echo water’s calming effect on the body and mind, fused glass forms were suspended in a dramatic formation that allowed vistors to walk in among them. Resembling water in motion, the installation reflected the light like ripples all around.

(Image credit: Lasvit)

At the entrance to the stand, Lasvit artistic director Maxim Velčovský brought a different tactility to Loomo, a new lighting system inspired by woven textiles. Though smooth to the touch, the glass is imprinted with a structured weave, capturing the softness of fabric in a rigid form. Designed for compact spaces such as corridors or beside beds, Loomo comes in two wall sconce sizes, both finished in a warm, golden hue that enhances their sculptural glow. 'It’s like playing with light,’ said Velčovský, reflecting on the development process, ‘making the most of every centimetre to shift the atmosphere of a space.’

(Image credit: Lasvit)

Rounding out the showcase is ‘Niveo’, a new collection by Czech designer Jan Plecháč. Named after the Italian word for ‘snow-white’, ‘Niveo’ channels the fleeting beauty of hailstones into hand-blown glass. Including linear pendants, clusters and an inverted spherical table lamp, the irregular texture of the Niveo series creates an alluring, soft glow.



Other pieces on show included the colour-shifting Herbarium Radiant, an immersive lighting installation that the Czech glass company first launched at Design Miami 2024 in December. It's made from a new type of glass that incorporates repurposed waste, and users can adjust the colour of the light to create a mesmerising, ever-changing experience. Amid a Milan Design Week busier and bolder than ever, Lasvit’s installation provided a welcome pause – a reminder of the beauty in slowing down and paying attention to subtleties.



