Arnold Schwarzenegger book launch rests on a Radical Design icon reimagined
This stand for the new Arnold Schwarzenegger book by Taschen was originally designed as a seating object, ‘Capitello’, by Franco Audrito’s Studio 65
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
This stand for an Arnold Schwarzenegger book – Arnold, published by Taschen – has a suitably iconic design heritage. A standout of the Radical Design movement, Studio 65's ‘Capitello’ was originally conceived in 1971 by founder Franco Audrito as a piece of seating inspired by Greek architecture, and produced by forward-thinking furniture company Gufram. The design now returns in this more compact guise to serve as a stand for Schwarzenegger’s book.
Founded as an avant-garde, experimental design collective, Studio65 is the name behind several revered designs, and its portfolio includes the 'Bocca' sofa produced by Gufram, taking the form of a giant pair of lips.
‘Capitello’: from Radical Design icon to Arnold Schwarzenegger book stand
'The “Capitello” was designed in 1971 by Radical Design collective Studio65 on the occasion of a Dupont competition for upholstered living room seating,' recalls Audrito. 'Our desire was to desecrate the classist and repressive use of classic codes, and to reclaim the beauty of the forms, allowing the objects to enter the domestic space with joyful irony.'
The design was produced by Gufram in hand-finished soft polyurethane, transforming the classic Ionic capital into a pop icon.
'Our capital is not presented in an arrogant version, to support the temples of the gods, but as an archaeological ruin, after the fall, offering itself as a seat for tourists passing through to visit the Parthenon on the Acropolis of Athens,' continues Audrito. Both the original ‘Capitello’ and the new book stand version mimic white marble, but are soft to the touch.
The design's new interpretation was overseen by Audrito, who was asked by Taschen to reimagine ‘Capitello’ to hold the book. 'They thought the capital already suggested the forms of a book stand,' explains Audrito, who decided to keep the original's proportions and slightly adapt them to the limited-edition book's size.
'I then called Charley Vezza, the CEO and artistic director of Gufram, who was immediately enthusiastic about the project, so I got to work straight away,' he adds. 'Based on the size of the book, I studied its proportions, designed the cut-out to contain the book, both in the closed-book version and in the open-book version, and after a long process of experimentation with materials, production of models and prototypes, in collaboration with the Gufram technical office and with Frank Goerhardt of Taschen, we finally created the new “Capitello Arnold”. [It’s] intended for collectors, signed by Studio65 and created for Taschen by Gufram as an art multiple.'
While the “Capitello Arnold” is available from December 2023 in a limited edition of 400, the book was just published by Taschen as a collector's edition of 1,447 copies, featuring a hardcover with ChromaLuxe aluminium print, a slipcase, and a smaller companion volume. A decade in the making, the Schwarzenegger book, a note explains, 'traces his journey from poverty to Mr Olympia, to movie star, and to the Governor’s Mansion'.
The double tome includes portraits by Richard Avedon, Annie Leibovitz, Robert Mapplethorpe, Herb Ritts, Francesco Scavullo, and Andy Warhol, vintage images from his bodybuilding days, film stills, personal photos from Schwarzenegger's private archives, and exclusive interviews.
'[Arnold Schwarzenegger] presents himself as a hero from a popular saga, who uses his strength and intelligence to defend the weakest,' comments Audrito. 'He fights against social injustices, the abuses of tyrants and evil people in historical Hollywood films, he represents the good in the eternal struggle between good and evil. He is a pop hero, as pop as the pieces designed by Studio65.'
'Arnold. Capitello edition' is available for pre-order via taschen.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
White Rock is a minimalist Canadian retreat designed to be shared
White Rock by architect Omar Gandhi in Canada’s Gaspereau Valley is a holiday home designed as the ultimate retreat to be shared and to foster mental health
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Kasun rethinks the signet ring with a smile
Kasun’s ‘Smile! It’s your birthday’ collection incorporates gemstones and a unique quirky grin for each piece
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Singapore Design Week 2023 puts sustainable systems and inclusive design are front and centre
Singapore Design Week 2023 (until 1 October) explores the theme ‘Better By Design’ with exhibitions at the National Design Center and across the city
By Laura May Todd Published
-
Rome Colosseum bookshop design is based on a light, modular system
The bookshops at Rome’s Colosseum are part of Migliore+Servetto’s new concept for Italian publishing house Electa
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
‘An Atlas of Es Devlin’ maps the artist’s extraordinary career
‘An Atlas of Es Devlin’, a comprehensive look at how to make stage design great, brings together a chorus of collaborators to celebrate the artist's work
By Jasper Spires Published
-
13 great Antonio Citterio products, from furniture designs to gym equipment
New Antonio Citterio book chronicles the Milanese architect's most celebrated designs, from Technogym's sleek product range to furniture for Flexform, Cassina and more
By Maria Cristina Didero Published
-
Misha Kahn wants you to judge his new book by its cover
Misha Kahn and Apartamento Publishing present 'Casually Sauntering the Perimeter of Now', the American designer's new book featuring 50 limited-edition art covers
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
David Thulstrup monograph published by Phaidon
‘David Thulstrup: A Sense of Place’ by Sophie Lovell is an overview of the Danish architect’s life and work
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Colin King ‘Arranging Things’ book is an essential read for interior design inspiration and wisdom
Colin King ‘Arranging Things’, a new book published by Rizzoli, is filled with exquisite interiors and useful advice on finding beauty in everyday environments
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
New Nike book is an inspirational handbook for the next generation of creatives and athletes
New Nike book, ‘After all, there is No Finish Line’, features eye-catching black-and-white imagery and speculative fiction and essays that ponder design, innovation and sport
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
It’s a Barbie world: new book charts the evolution of the Barbie Dreamhouse
Mattel Creations and Pin-Up present ‘Barbie Dreamhouse: An Architectural Survey’, exploring the fantasy home’s evolution, from its first appearance in 1962 to its latest iteration in 2021
By Pei-Ru Keh Published