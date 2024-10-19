Gufram’s red-brick punching bag is a total knockout

Industrial design and applied art have met in the middle with a new spin-off punch bag by Dutch duo Job Smeets and Nynke Tynagel of Studio Job, and Italian design company Gufram. To eagle-eyed readers, the ‘Punch a Wall’ punch bag may seem familiar, especially after it debuted for the first time in 2017 at the SuperGufram exhibition at Design Miami/Basel. The comically intriguing design is now available in its unlimited version.

‘Punch a Wall’ by Studio Job for Gufram

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gufram and Studio Job)

The punch bag is not only a fun interior statement but also a functional piece for any avid boxer, and takes on a print resembling a red and orange brick wall. Aptly named, ‘Punch a Wall’ playfully contrasts what is recognised as a hard material (the bricks) with a soft texture. Its paradoxical nature allows a moment to pause before delivering an impactful strike.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gufram and Studio Job)

The bags are stitched together entirely by hand by Gufram artisans, and feature moulded expanded polyurethane and a special paint invented by the Italian brand's design team over 50 years ago. The result allows for a durable and weather-resistant surface, crack-free no matter how hard a punch you throw.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gufram and Studio Job)

Other pieces of the SuperGufram exhibition included a cooking-pot coffee table complete with steam, a moon cupboard, a wall divider made of four different elements, referring to the bark of a specific tree, and a shiny globe stand. Each of the pieces is quirky, captivating, with an injection of playful nostalgia, evoking a sense of childlike wonder and imagination that anything is possible.

gufram.it

studio-job.com