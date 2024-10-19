Gufram’s red-brick punching bag is a total knockout

‘Punch a Wall’, the red-brick punching bag by Gufram and Studio Job, is now available in its unlimited version

Gufram punch bag
(Image credit: Courtesy of Gufram and Studio Job)
By
published
in News

Industrial design and applied art have met in the middle with a new spin-off punch bag by Dutch duo Job Smeets and Nynke Tynagel of Studio Job, and Italian design company Gufram. To eagle-eyed readers, the ‘Punch a Wall’ punch bag may seem familiar, especially after it debuted for the first time in 2017 at the SuperGufram exhibition at Design Miami/Basel. The comically intriguing design is now available in its unlimited version.

‘Punch a Wall’ by Studio Job for Gufram

Gufram punch bag

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gufram and Studio Job)

The punch bag is not only a fun interior statement but also a functional piece for any avid boxer, and takes on a print resembling a red and orange brick wall. Aptly named, ‘Punch a Wall’ playfully contrasts what is recognised as a hard material (the bricks) with a soft texture. Its paradoxical nature allows a moment to pause before delivering an impactful strike.

Gufram punch bag

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gufram and Studio Job)

The bags are stitched together entirely by hand by Gufram artisans, and feature moulded expanded polyurethane and a special paint invented by the Italian brand's design team over 50 years ago. The result allows for a durable and weather-resistant surface, crack-free no matter how hard a punch you throw.

Gufram punch bag

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gufram and Studio Job)

Other pieces of the SuperGufram exhibition included a cooking-pot coffee table complete with steam, a moon cupboard, a wall divider made of four different elements, referring to the bark of a specific tree, and a shiny globe stand. Each of the pieces is quirky, captivating, with an injection of playful nostalgia, evoking a sense of childlike wonder and imagination that anything is possible.

gufram.it
studio-job.com

Tianna Williams

Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸