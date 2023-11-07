The latest Gufram Cactus by Paul Smith is painted like a sunrise to celebrate new beginnings
The new sunrise-inspired Gufram Cactus by Paul Smith marks the reopening of the designer's Melrose boutique in Los Angeles
The latest interpretation of the Gufram Cactus by Paul Smith sees the iconic 1972 design by Guido Drocco and Franco Mello transformed with a sunrise-inspired palette. The launch marks the reopening of the designer’s Melrose Avenue boutique in Los Angeles, whereby the exterior is painted in a distinctive pink hue matched on the Cactus’ body.
It is not the first time Gufram collaborated to transform the design: having worked with Smith himself on a psychedelic Cactus in 2016 (the first time the design’s colour was changed by someone else), the Italian radical design company most recently collaborated with A$AP Rocky on the ’Shroom Cactus’ and with the Andy Warhol foundation on a trio that celebrated the artist’s aesthetic.
Gufram Cactus by Paul Smith
‘The Cactus is obviously an icon of 1970s design – from the same decade that I started my own business – and I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to put my own spin on it once again,’ says Smith. At the Cactus’ base is inscribed Smith’s favourite motto, ‘every day is a new beginning’, both a nod to his opening in Los Angeles and the Cactus’ stylised sunrise colours.
The Sunrise Cactus, reads a note from the company, ‘stands as a symbol of resilience, thriving in harsh conditions and representing a willingness to grow and evolve. It represents a metaphorical new sunrise for Paul Smith in Los Angeles, a new beginning for the brand, and a renovated presence of Gufram in the United States.’
‘Because of its geographical position, the buildings’ reflections, and the weather, Los Angeles has a particular light – this is something that always struck me,’ says Gufram CEO, Charley Vezza. ‘The colours, which completely represent the distinctive style of Paul Smith, perfectly reflect the city’s nuances and its unique lifestyle. Indeed, Los Angeles has a freedom that no other city in the world has.’
Gufram's Sunrise Cactus by Paul Smith is available in a limited edition of 169 pieces.
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
