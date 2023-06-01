De Padova and Paul Smith bring colour and character to the home

In partnership with De Padova

A constantly curious, cross-disciplinary designer with a widescreen outlook, Sir Paul Smith possesses a creative vision that looks beyond the world of fashion. ‘You can find inspiration in everything’, as Paul Smith likes to say. Teaming Italian furniture brand De Padova’s understanding of refined luxury with Paul Smith’s unique and multi-hued aesthetic, a new project creates a virtuous, cross-pollinating product line with style and sustainability at the fore.

‘Paul Smith contributes to creating a coherent vision, based on emotions and dreams of which the products are the natural outcome,’ says Roberto Gavazzi, CEO of Boffi|De Padova. ‘He joins a pantheon of De Padova designers that includes some of the great masters of Italian and international design: Vico Magistretti, Naoto Fukasawa, Jasper Morrison and Patricia Urquiola.’

The Paul Smith + De Padova ‘Everyday Life’ collection includes sofas and poufs, armchairs and coffee tables, as well as leather accessories for the living room. A new modular sofa can be assembled and arranged in a number of shapes and configurations to create a friendly, convivial atmosphere. The collection also includes an outdoor furniture range that bears the same distinctive silhouette and focus on high-performing features, in this case outdoor fabrics and iroko wood frames.

‘The contemporary home now includes the outdoors. The garden is the new living room!’ says Paul Smith. ‘We have expanded and perfected the “Everyday Life” collection to adapt it to the different needs of modern living [whether in] an airy city apartment or a cottage by the sea.’

As with all-things Paul Smith, craftsmanship, colour and character are at the heart of the designs. Comfort and ergonomics are just as essential. Marrying form with function and touches of personality, the collection has clean lines infused with unexpected details, such as the discreet contrast stitching on the cushions, acknowledging Smith’s fashion heritage.

The backs of the upholstered pieces in the collection feature tiny, multicoloured straps that allude to Smith’s ‘Signature Stripe’, while the visible wooden joints in the furniture’s construction pay homage to the Japanese tradition of cabinet-making, long championed by the designer.

The collection’s colours range from classic and vibrant hues to earthy tones that together form a considered and sophisticated palette.

Care has also been taken to realise a product that guarantees environmental sustainability and responsibility at every stage of the process. Low-impact materials of natural origin, such as hemp, kapok and recycled feathers, feature on frames that can be completely disassembled.

Reflecting the intrinsic values of both Paul Smith and De Padova, the ‘Everyday Life’ collection offers a new vision of contemporary home life. Everyday living with a Paul Smith twist, and a touch of De Padova luxury.

