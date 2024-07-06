A first look at Paul Smith and Artek’s furniture collaboration delivering iconic design with a subdued 70s finish
Paul Smith and Artek reveal the bold new versions of three of the Finnish furniture maker’s notable pieces: Stool 60, Screen 100, and Coat Rack 109
Paul Smith and Artek have unveiled their latest collaboration 'Artek Reimagined by Paul Smith', which unifies both brands' iconic timeless design. Carefully created on the foundation of functionality, quality, and seamless craftsmanship, Sir Paul Smith, who has been a long-time admirer of Artek founders' Aino and Alvar Aalto’s work, integrates his playful colour palette and signature stripes to create a bold new version of three of the Finnish furniture maker’s notable pieces: Stool 60, Screen 100, and Coat Rack 109, with each piece crafted in Finland.
Artek Reimagined by Paul Smith
The British designer, who is not afraid of venturing out of the status quo (as shown by the sunrise-inspired Gufram Cactus for his L.A store re-opening) and lives by his saying ‘you can find inspiration in everything’, added a playful take to Artek’s Stool 60, a fundamental and undoubtedly recognisable piece of furniture.
Nodding to Smith’s adoration of cycling, he incorporated a racing-style stripe - which is a trademark within his designs and notably comes in 40 different colours - to the birch wood frame of the design signature. Narrowing down the colour palette to just four, the Stool 60 features vibrant poppy hues, and subtle varying wood stains across the seat and the three legs. Underneath the seat, the bottom is painted in an ultramarine blue, which reflects a hue used in Paul Smith's suits, and adds a playful quirk to an element which is often overlooked.
The second piece in the collection is an adaptation of Screen 100. Constructed from narrow slats, each varying in shades, naturally references the Paul Smith stripe quite effortlessly. Constructed from pine, it is stained with two of Artek’s house finishes, and three custom ones made expressly for Paul Smith. The muted pattern is repeated across the design with a subdued and organic 70s finish. To tie the collection together, Coat Rack 109 is a revived Artek design. Taking reference from luggage racks found on steam trains, it comes in the same colourway as the screen and stool, completing the collection of fun. ergonomic design with a discrete retro touch.
Artek Reimagined by Paul Smith launches 12 September, and will be available online at paulsmith.com, and in selected Paul Smith shops
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
