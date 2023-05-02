‘Avedon 100’: cultural stars reflect on the photographer’s boundary-shattering legacy

Few figures could unite the likes of Hilton Als, Naomi Campbell, Elton John, Spike Lee, Sally Mann, Polly Mellen, Kate Moss, Chloë Sevigny, Taryn Simon, Christy Turlington, and Jonas Wood in shared admiration.

But Richard Avedon has, albeit posthumously, in a new exhibition at Gagosian, New York. ‘Avedon 100’ invited almost 150 acclaimed cultural movers and shakers to select an Avedon photograph and share a personal story of their connection to the image and the artist on the centenary of his birth.

Naomi Campbell for Pirelli, hair by Yannick D’Is, make-up by François Nars, New York, May 24, 1994 (Image credit: © The Richard Avedon Foundation Courtesy Gagosian)

The enormity of Avedon’s influence can be seen across photography today; how he put personality front and centre, how he distilled his subjects, while always understanding ‘All photographs are accurate. None of them is the truth…I’m not interested in the truth.’

This openness to complexity is evident in the evolution of his aesthetic approach throughout his career, from his contrast-heavy portraits, the In the American West series, his records of the social justice movement, as well as his boundary-breaking fashion photography; all of which have inspired new generations of artists to be open, connect with their subjects, and most importantly to take risks.

Stephanie Seymour for Versace, hair by Oribe, make-up by François Nars, New York, November 9, 1992 (Image credit: © The Richard Avedon Foundation Courtesy Gagosian)

Avedon’s stories demonstrate his ability to peel back the polished veneer of world leaders, collaborate with models to create theatre within a moment and tell stories about injustices. But the common thread throughout these eclectic themes and approaches is how working with Avedon became an education for those lucky enough to have met him – his was a power to draw out our own creative desires.

Together, these inspiring, entertaining and thoughtful reflections on Avedon’s life and work form a visual and anecdotal chorus demonstrating his power to form wide-ranging cultural touchpoints that go far beyond their originator.

William Casby, born in slavery, Algiers, Louisiana, March 24, 1963 (Image credit: © The Richard Avedon Foundation Courtesy Gagosian)

Ronald Reagan, former Governor, California, March 4, 1976 (Image credit: © The Richard Avedon Foundation Courtesy Gagosian)

Audrey Hepburn, New York, January 20, 1967 (Image credit: © The Richard Avedon Foundation Courtesy Gagosian)

A. Phillip Randolph, founder, Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, April 8, 1976 (Image credit: © The Richard Avedon Foundation Courtesy Gagosian)

'Avedon 100' is on view at Gagosian 522 West 21st Street, New York, until 24 June 2023. gagosian.com (opens in new tab)