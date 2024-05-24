Artist Abdur Rahman Muhammad reframes the ‘Ghana Must Go’ bag to consider migration
Abdur Rahman Muhammad casts the ‘Ghana Must Go’ bag in oils as a potent symbol of migration in ‘The Allegory of a Seeker’, on view at ADA gallery in Accra
In his first solo show, Ghanaian artist Abdur Rahman Muhammad presents a collection of oil on canvas paintings that delve into the complex theme of migration. The body of work, titled ‘The Allegory of a Seeker’, on display at the ADA contemporary art gallery in Accra, is based on the real-life experiences of people around him and from watching YouTube interviews.
A standout, Out and At Em (2024), features an individual sitting on a couch. In front of them lies a coloured travel bag, commonly known as the ‘Ghana Must Go’ bag, which symbolises the migration journey.
‘Even though you can’t see the subject’s face, you can tell from the body language that they might be in the moment of reflection, thinking about whether to go ahead with their decision or not,’ explains Muhammad. ‘I was thinking about how we need to get proactive about whatever we need to do but also the need to reflect whether or not the direction we are taking might be the right one.’
Abdur Rahman Muhammad reframes the ‘Ghana Must Go’ bag
Some two years ago, a series of events – including working on an artwork around the theme of a dreamer, and reading about a 2017 news report about some airlines banning these ‘Ghana Must Go’ bags from their flights – sparked the idea of making the travel bags a central fixture in his paintings. (In 1983, the then-President of Nigeria, Shehu Shagari, ordered the deportation of migrants, the majority of whom were Ghanaians. These people packed their belongings into the colourful and readily available bags, which led to the name ‘Ghana Must Go’.)
In Muhammad's reinterpretation, these bags are depicted in various colours, including dark orange, a departure from the traditional white, blue, and red colours, to reframe negative narratives about the bags. ‘I hope it impacts how people think,’ says Muhammad of his paintings. ‘Even if it's able to impact just one life, I believe it could spiral into something greater.’
In the late 2010s, he left a career in the shipping industry to pursue his passion for the arts, which, as he tells Wallpaper*, ‘has always been my thing.’ His work offers commentary on social issues.
Muhammad’s vibrantly coloured paintings have been included in exhibitions and events at UTA Artist Space in Los Angeles, Gallery 1957 in Accra, Pearl Lam Gallery in Hong Kong, and the auction house Phillips in London. He is represented by the Ghanaian art collective and agency Artemartis.
‘The Allegory of a Seeker’ is on view at the ADA contemporary art gallery in Accra, Ghana, until 2 June 2024
