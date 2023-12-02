Ghana’s artists celebrated in new book by Manju Journal
‘Voices: Ghana’s artists in their own words’, from Manju Journal, celebrates 80 Ghanaian creatives
Across Africa, creative hubs are emerging, but Ghana’s artists and photographers are setting the nation’s creative scene apart. Since 2015, Manju Journal, a pan-African digital platform founded by Richmond Orland Mensah, has championed the visibility and celebration of talents from across the diaspora, but those of Ghana in particular. So it felt natural for Orland Mensah to create an art book that documents Ghanaian creative viewpoints, spanning different generations and time.
‘The book came about through meetings with the publisher, Twenty Four Thirty Six,’ Orland Mensah says. ‘We wanted to collaborate on a book about Ghana. During lockdown, they had noticed how many creatives and artists they followed on social media posted the Ghanaian flag in their bio, and then also how many Ghanaians were leading London's creative scene, including Edward Enninful, Ozwald Boateng and Ekow Eshun.’ (Wallpaper* contributing editor Eshun is curator of ‘In and Out of Time’, at Gallery 1957 in Accra, Ghana, until 12 December 2023.)
Voices: Ghana’s artists in their own words
The book became Voices: Ghana’s artists in their own words, a focus on Ghana’s visual art scene. ‘Putting together the book wasn’t easy: 80 interviews or more were made online and in person as the focus was to have these creative voices speak about their works and experiences, while also giving [them] room to speak about other Ghanaian creatives who had inspired their works,’ Orland Mensah said.
‘We would like this book to be a great introduction to what's happening in Ghana, but also importantly in Africa. Because, while this book focuses on Ghana's art scene and creative community, we really hope that it will encourage people to explore more contemporary African artists, galleries and curators. We would love this book to help push modern African art and creativity from being othered to being completely mainstream. It's a total celebration of a very beautiful time and community.’
The contemporary cultural ‘youthquake’ on the African continent is one worth reckoning with; the past two decades haven’t only seen the sprouting of talents but the international visibility of talents across industries, and while they try to become a force in the global space, one thing is for sure – they try to leverage their cultural background, keeping in mind the continent’s rich creative hub.
This is a vision Orland Mensah shares, as someone who is something of a cultural custodian. ‘The art scene is thriving and I’m very hopeful to see more institutional change and support. It’s important to see how young, up-and-coming artists and newly graduated students are now taking art as a full-time job or profession, unlike before,’ he says. ‘The newly established galleries, institutions and art residencies such as the Nubuke Foundation, Noldor Artist Residency, Gallery 1957 and the Dot Ateliers by artist Amoako Boafo, among others, are all collectively supporting and nurturing the next generation of Ghanaian artists. But there’s still more to do; we cannot have this celebration of the country’s creative scene without ensuring important conversations, support and infrastructure systems are put in place to support creatives.’
Voices: Ghana’s artists in their own words is published by Twenty Four Thirty Six,
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
-
Hella Jongerius named Honorary Royal Designer for Industry 2023
The Dutch designer received the Honorary Royal Designer for Industry 2023 accolade alongside creatives from different disciplines
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
London restaurant and tequila bar Ixchel brings Mexico’s timeless flavour to every sip and bite
On London’s King’s Road, Ixchel offers an unmissable fusion of Mexican art, cuisine and atmosphere
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Matthew M Williams is leaving Givenchy
American designer Matthew M Williams is set to exit his role as creative director of Givenchy after a three-year tenure
By Jack Moss Published
-
Wallpaper* contributing editor Ekow Eshun considers time, identity and cultural memory in Ghana
‘In and Out of Time’, held at Gallery 1957 in Accra, Ghana, and curated by Wallpaper* contributing editor Ekow Eshun, celebrates the concept of Sankofa with artists including Malala Andrialavidrazana, Shiraz Bayjoo and Godfried Donkor
By Hannah Silver Published
-
‘The Art of Advocacy’: Aïda Muluneh’s vivid photographs are forces for change
At Efie Gallery, Dubai, Aïda Muluneh’s upcoming show, ‘The Art of Advocacy’ (12 January – 24 February 2023) surveys the photographer’s art as a tool for change, and debuts a new work, revealed exclusively here
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith Published
-
San Francisco’s Museum of the African Diaspora reopens with Billie Zangewa and Amoako Boafo
Reopening for the first time since the onset of Covid-19, San Francisco’s Museum of the African Diaspora is staging epic exhibitions by Amoako Boafo and Billie Zangewa
By Pei-Ru Keh Last updated
-
Kudzanai-Violet Hwami’s modern-pop portraits frame gender, sexuality and race
The Zimbabwean-born artist, who explores identity through vivid cartoon-inspired collages, headlines our January 2021 Next Generation issue. Writer Amah-Rose Abrams interviewed Hwami ahead of today's announcement that she has joined the roster of Victoria Miro Gallery
By Amah-Rose Abrams Last updated
-
‘I see portraiture as a means to impart a social commentary’
Self-taught Nigerian painter Eniwaye Oluwaseyi addresses #EndSARS in his debut show at ADA gallery in Accra
By Pei-Ru Keh Last updated
-
Kudzanai-Violet Hwami creates limited-edition cover for Wallpaper’s January 2021 issue
Each month Wallpaper* offers a leading creative figure carte blanche to design a limited-edition cover. For our January 2021 Next Generation issue, young Zimbabwean artist Kudzanai-Violet Hwami drew on her experience of social media to create a new painting, Plains of the Christmas Cow.
By TF Chan Last updated
-
Five African artists demonstrating creative resilience in challenging times
As the world is forced to embrace new social distancing measures, we look at how five very different African artists are finding creative solace in solitude
By Rebecca Anne Proctor Last updated
-
A virtual tour of Houston FotoFest: ‘Africa is everywhere'
Our digital review of the festival explores photography's historic link to colonialism and resistance, surveyed by 33 global African artists
By Tom Seymour Last updated