Wallpaper* contributing editor Ekow Eshun considers time, identity and cultural memory in Ghana
‘In and Out of Time’, held at Gallery 1957 in Accra, Ghana, and curated by Wallpaper* contributing editor Ekow Eshun, celebrates the concept of Sankofa with artists including Malala Andrialavidrazana, Shiraz Bayjoo and Godfried Donkor
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Sankofa – the Ghanaian concept of revisiting the past in order to move forwards – is considered in a new exhibition, ‘In and Out of Time’, held at Gallery 1957 in Accra, Ghana, that weaves together different mediums, in a questioning of the traditional linear concept of progress.
Curator and Wallpaper* contributing editor Ekow Eshun worked with both established and emerging artists for the exhibition. ‘Very simply with a group exhibition, I’m always looking to connect with artists I’m excited and inspired by,’ he says. ‘In the case of this exhibition that means artists whose work offers imaginative perspectives on time, cultural memory and African diasporic identity.’
‘In and Out of Time’, Gallery 1957, Accra
He continues, ‘So the criterion is less to do with artists being established or emerging, or to do with geography, say – artists in the show are based in Africa, Europe and America. It comes down, perhaps, to a shared desire to trouble notions of time as singular and linear, and to conjure instead, more capacious ways to read past, present and future as interrelated territories.’
Artists engage with the Sankofa concept in eclectic ways, from Malala Andrialavidrazana’s photographs to Shiraz Bayjoo’s interpretation of archival sources and Godfried Donkor’s multidisciplinary exploration of social links across Africa, Europe and the Caribbean.
‘The concept of Sankofa – to return to the past in order to move forward – is an important cultural reference,’ Eshun adds. ‘It’s a notion that’s deeply embedded in Ghanaian society – this idea of learning from the past, and using that knowledge to make changes in the present and future. And it’s a useful illustration of how we might read time as unfixed, non-linear, as a narrative that doesn’t simply move in one direction.
‘This is especially relevant for people of African origin, for whom the past perpetually haunts the present. Here we can think of legacies of the Middle Passage and colonisation. And how, in the Western imagination, Africa and its people frequently represent the primitive and the backward while the West stands for civilisation and progress. Against this backdrop, and through a variety of mediums, including painting, photography, collage and moving image, artists create works that collapse time and summon the Black body as a site of ongoing possibility where past, present, collective memory and speculative futures merge as one.’
Eshun was inspired by Michelle Wright’s book, The Physics of Blackness, translating her rethinking of time as a linear concept into his curation. ‘Wright imagines time as a circle with many arrows pointing outward toward “the greatest number of Blacknesses that are possible and viable“. It’s a beautiful metaphor for how we might understand identity as flourishing rather than fixed, multiple rather than singular.’
‘In and Out of Time’, runs 16 September until 12 December 2023, Gallery 1957, Accra
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
Apartment interior design: outstanding spaces around the globe
Apartment interiors can be tricky to balance. Create a sense of space and get inspired by our global edit of architect-designed ideas. From minimalist mezzanines and lofts that bridge old and new, to sleek urban penthouses and dramatic transformations
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Playing it cool: pearls are having a moment
We've been deep-diving into boutiques around the world to find the very best calcium carbonate in minute crystalline form. It seems jewellers have been busy rethinking pearls, with contemporary (and often affordable) results
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Six new speakers with a twist offer a stylish sonic experience
From custom-built cabinets to solar-powered wireless systems, these six new speakers have qualities that set them apart from the crowd
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
‘The Art of Advocacy’: Aïda Muluneh’s vivid photographs are forces for change
At Efie Gallery, Dubai, Aïda Muluneh’s upcoming show, ‘The Art of Advocacy’ (12 January – 24 February 2023) surveys the photographer’s art as a tool for change, and debuts a new work, revealed exclusively here
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith Published
-
San Francisco’s Museum of the African Diaspora reopens with Billie Zangewa and Amoako Boafo
Reopening for the first time since the onset of Covid-19, San Francisco’s Museum of the African Diaspora is staging epic exhibitions by Amoako Boafo and Billie Zangewa
By Pei-Ru Keh Last updated
-
Ibrahim Mahama explores bats, Ghana, and new beginnings at White Cube
Ibrahim Mahama’s ‘Lazarus’, a new exhibition at White Cube (until 7 November 2021), sees the Ghanaian artist explore the hidden life of Nkrumah Volini, a brutalist grain silo from Ghana’s immediate postcolonial era
By Tom Seymour Last updated
-
Kudzanai-Violet Hwami’s modern-pop portraits frame gender, sexuality and race
The Zimbabwean-born artist, who explores identity through vivid cartoon-inspired collages, headlines our January 2021 Next Generation issue. Writer Amah-Rose Abrams interviewed Hwami ahead of today's announcement that she has joined the roster of Victoria Miro Gallery
By Amah-Rose Abrams Last updated
-
‘I see portraiture as a means to impart a social commentary’
Self-taught Nigerian painter Eniwaye Oluwaseyi addresses #EndSARS in his debut show at ADA gallery in Accra
By Pei-Ru Keh Last updated
-
Kudzanai-Violet Hwami creates limited-edition cover for Wallpaper’s January 2021 issue
Each month Wallpaper* offers a leading creative figure carte blanche to design a limited-edition cover. For our January 2021 Next Generation issue, young Zimbabwean artist Kudzanai-Violet Hwami drew on her experience of social media to create a new painting, Plains of the Christmas Cow.
By TF Chan Last updated
-
Five African artists demonstrating creative resilience in challenging times
As the world is forced to embrace new social distancing measures, we look at how five very different African artists are finding creative solace in solitude
By Rebecca Anne Proctor Last updated
-
A virtual tour of Houston FotoFest: ‘Africa is everywhere'
Our digital review of the festival explores photography's historic link to colonialism and resistance, surveyed by 33 global African artists
By Tom Seymour Last updated