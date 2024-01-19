Unseen images by JK Bruce-Vanderpuije are a glimpse of life in 20th-century Ghana
Late Ghanaian photographer JK Bruce-Vanderpuije’s works are on show at Efie Gallery in Dubai, offering a vision of a nation across the decades
‘JK Bruce-Vanderpuije's remarkable vision offers us a window to the beauty, culture and daily life of a Ghana that once was,’ says Kwame Mintah, director of Efie Gallery, Dubai, which co-presents unseen photographs from the late Ghanaian photographer (1899–1989). ‘In this prolific photographer’s works, we discover not only his genius as a practitioner and innovator but also the evolution of Ghanaian culture and identity over the 20th century.’
‘Unveiling the Shadows of the Past: JK Bruce-Vanderpuije – The Hidden Icon of Photography in Africa’
Looking back on a career that spanned seven decades, the exhibition of Bruce-Vanderpuije’s works is at Dubai’s Efie Gallery until 24 February 2024, curated by Ethiopian artist Aïda Muluneh, after previously being showcased at 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair in London last year.
The ‘forgotten forefather of 20th-century African photography’ captured his nation's history from boxing culture to marriage rituals, colonial Gold Coast to independence, with images dating back to the 1920s.
Over the course of three years, the works have been restored by Bruce-Vanderpuije’s granddaughter Kate Tamakloe, and now have a permanent home at the Deo Gratias studio (founded by Bruce-Vanderpuije in 1922) in Accra.
The Dubai exhibition chronicles an authentic narrative of West Africa, and showcases glimpses of daily life across the decades.
‘The process of restoring my grandfather’s photographs has been a labour of love over the past three years, enabling us to reflect upon Ghana’s history with a fresh perspective,’ reflects Tamakloe. ‘The photographs continue to teach us new things about life and society during his time. As the custodian of my grandfather’s estate, my work with Efie Gallery is an important step forward in preserving his legacy and sharing it with the public.’
The contemporary art gallery, founded by Ghanaian family Valentina, Kwame and Kobi Mintah, focuses on the representation and advancement of artists of African origin (‘Efie’ is Twi for ‘home’), and promotes the cross-cultural dialogue between African artists and communities across the world.
‘Unveiling the Shadows of the Past: JK Bruce-Vanderpuije - The Hidden Icon of Photography in Africa’ is on show until 24 February 2024 at Efie Gallery
