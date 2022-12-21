34th São Paulo Bienal arrives at Luma Arles for first European presentation
An exhibition of highlights from the 34th São Paulo Bienal is at Luma Arles, marking its European and tour finale
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
The 34th São Paulo Bienal (4 September – 5 Dec 2021) was a 91-artist-strong cross-media exhibition, which delved into political narratives through four themes. The main site for the presentation was the Ciccillo Matarazzo Pavilion in Parque do Ibirapuera, its Oscar Nieymeyer-designed home since 1957.
The 34th São Paulo Bienal: ‘Though it's dark, still I sing’
This December, a curated exhibition of work by fourteen artists from the exhibition ‘Though It's dark, still I sing’ has moved from its tour of South America to Europe for the finale in its ten-part travelling exhibition, held at Les Forges, part of art hub Luma Arles (opens in new tab) in France.
Split into a series of thematic strands, the show explored the statements ‘The Portraits of Frederick Douglass’, ‘The Death Watch by Hélio Oiticica’, ‘The Bell of Ouro Preto’ and ‘Tikmū’ūn Songs’. The themes, selected by Jacopo Crivelli Visconti, general curator of the 34th Bienal and his curatorial team, aim to shine new light on the artworks, referring to pivotal moments in history and contemplating our collective futures.
The exhibition explores how Immaterial objects hold narratives with compelling histories, and prompts conversations on post-colonial issues, environmental concerns and Indigenous cosmologies. The show is posed as a journey through time and space, with its opening coinciding with a weekend of talks titled ‘Realities of Science Fiction II’, which delve into speculative fiction as a mode of resistance, alongside Afrofuturism.
The selected artists hail from seven countries and comprise Victor Anicet, Zózimo Bulbul, Seba Calfuqueo, Manthia Diawara, Jaider Esbell, Noa Eshkol, Naomi Rincón Gallardo, Carmela Gross, Sueli Maxakali, Gala Porras-Kim, Alice Shintani, Amie Siegel, Regina Silveira, and Daiara Tukano.
‘Though it’s dark, still I sing: Works from the 34th Bienal de São Paulo’ in LUMA Arles will be on view from 16 December 2022, to 5 March 2023.
LUMA Arles, Parc des Ateliers, Les Forges, 35 avenue Victor Hugo, 13200 Arles; luma.org (opens in new tab)
Martha Elliott is the Junior Digital News Editor at Wallpaper*. After graduating from university she worked in arts-based behavioural therapy, then embarked on a career in journalism, joining Wallpaper* at the start of 2022. She reports on art, design and architecture, as well as covering regular news stories across all channels.
-
This winter’s most stylish skiwear, Gucci to Hermès
Statement-making skiwear for on and off the slopes, from Louis Vuitton, Dior, Moncler and more
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Clásicos Mexicanos celebrates Mexican design’s golden age
Design Miami 2022: the Maestro Dobel Artpothecary in collaboration with Clásicos Mexicanos features works from Mexican architect Ricardo Legorreta’s ‘Vallarta’ collection
By Sujata Burman • Published
-
HTL Africa imagines architecture as an ‘object of performance’
HTL from Nigeria is next up in our series of profiles of architects, spatial designers and builders shaping West Africa’s architectural future
By Ijeoma Ndukwe • Published
-
Annie Morris’ totemic inauguration of Château La Coste’s Oscar Niemeyer Pavilion
British artist Annie Morris becomes the first artist to take on the newly completed Oscar Niemeyer Pavilion at Château La Coste, Provence
By Harriet Lloyd Smith • Last updated
-
Niemeyer pavilion enriches the landscape at Château La Coste
Château La Coste's latest architecture addition is a sculptural pavilion designed by the late, great Oscar Niemeyer
By Deyan Sudjic • Last updated
-
Travel to Brasilia with photographer Vincent Fournier
We tour Brazil's mesmerising capital through the lens of artist and photographer Vincent Fournier and his latest book, Brasília: A Time Capsule
By Ellie Stathaki • Last updated
-
Haunting photos capture the secrets of Oscar Niemeyer's Brasilia ghost house
Photographer Jason Oddy takes us through his series on Casa Niemeyer, the house in Brasilia that legendary modernist Oscar Niemeyer designed for himself and lived in while the Brazilian capital was under construction
By Jason Oddy • Last updated
-
Happy hour: a vibrant clock tower installation tops off Galeria Leme
By Elly Parsons • Last updated
-
Trick of the eye: Vik Muniz plays with perception at Galeria Nara Roesler in São Paulo
By Ann Binlot • Last updated
-
Photo shop: Brazil’s SP-Arte/Foto fair provides an arcade of amazing art
By Elly Parsons • Last updated
-
Ring around the world: Mariko Mori creates a cascading installation for the Rio 2016 Olympics
By Tom Howells • Last updated