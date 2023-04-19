Guto Requena’s Terrace Apartment in Brazil brings outdoor living in
The Terrace Apartment by Estudio Guto Requena is a plant-filled, urban tour de force by the Brazilian architect – and his own home
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
The Terrace Apartment by Estudio Guto Requena stands out in more ways than one. It is the Brazilian architect's own base, designed as the forever home for himself, his husband and their two dogs; it is housed in an icon of São Paulo's modernist architecture, designed in 1962 by Botti Rubin Arquitetos; and importantly, it also a unique urban retreat that brings, quite literally, nature and the outdoors in, within a leafy, 21st-century, design-led tour de force that highlights that life in a bustling metropolis like São Paulo need not mean a disconnect from nature.
The Terrace Apartment by Estudio Guto Requena
For Requena, the Terrace Apartment also represents an update on the concept of living. The project's original, modernist bones have been rethought and brought into the 21st century, not only in terms of amenities and style, but also technologically. Immersed in an 'urban forest,' the project 'reflects on the impacts of new digital technologies and new ways of living', the architect ponders.
Filling the interior with flexibility that allows the space to flow and adapt to the needs of its users, the apartment is transformed into a green retreat. The layout favours a less conventional room arrangement – instead of making a clear distinction between public and private spaces, as is often the traditional way, Requena focused more on creating hubs for functions within an interior where boundaries are blurred.
The lesser seen aspect of the redesign involves its 'digitalisation', as network cables, microcontrollers and sensors have been invisibly embedded into the design, creating a home that is thoroughly modern and ultra-connected. 'Accesses, lighting, irrigation, audio and video, curtains and furniture, everything is automated,' the architect explained.
The couple wished they had a balcony, which the existing layout didn't provide, so bringing the nature in was the obvious solution for the enterprising architect. Working with a selection of local to Brazil species, an urban green was created, complete with fruit trees, a productive vegetable garden, and species with flowers. Planters, suspended plant boxes and bespoke green walls nod to the principles of sustainable architecture through biophilic design. Seeking materials with sustainable credentials throughout the design supports this approach too.
At the same time, a selection of parametric furniture and art created in house by Estudio Guto Requena, populates the interior. Highlights include the Attraction buffet, the Turing rug and the Heart Wall art installation, an interactive piece that becomes the heart of the home. These are blended with vintage and contemporary finds, both from Brazil and abroad, such as items by Sérgio Rodrigues, Jean Gillon, Lina Bo Bardi, Guilherme Wentz, Lucas Neves, Carol Gay, Maarten Baas, Antonio Citterio, Yrjo Kukkapuro, Le Corbusier, Jasper Morrison and Frank Gehry.
The Terrace Apartment is a warm and characterful home, as well as the result of 20 years of research by Requena. His studies on 'the impacts of the new digital technologies in architecture, urban planning and design' at the Center for Interactive Living Studies of University of São Paulo (USP) also birthed a book titled Hybrid Dwelling: Subjectivities and Home Architecture in the Digital Age, which has been recently published by Senac.
gutorequena.com (opens in new tab)
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
SolidNature’s stone garden of wonders at Milan Design Week
SolidNature taps OMA and Sabine Marcelis for a dreamlike Milan Design Week installation
By Laura May Todd • Published
-
‘Homes are a mirror of ourselves’: Annie Leibovitz joins Ikea as inaugural artist in residence
As part of Ikea’s Artist in Residence Programme, Annie Leibovitz will spend 2023 traveling the globe to capture how people live in their homes
By Emma O'Kelly • Published
-
How to choose the right sunscreen for your skin
Consult our definitive sunscreen guide to answer your most burning sunscreen questions and find the product that’s best suited to your skin type.
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
A spectacular Brazilian church evokes the spirit of Niemeyer and Costa
ARQBR Arquitetura e Urbanismo has shaped a dramatic new concrete Brazilian church that emerges from the landscape of the country's Highlands
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Brazil family house by Estúdio Zargos bridges the gap between town and country
Estúdio Zargos designed this elegant modernist house for a steep site in Brazil’s Belo Horizonte
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Treehouse in the Brazilian forest draws on its wooded context
A treehouse by Studio MEMM blends organic forms and architectural gestures to create a space from which to enjoy the wooded natural surroundings
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Flag House brings Brazilian modernism to Canada’s Whistler
Flag House, Canada, by Studio MK27 wins Best Ski Retreat at the 2023 Wallpaper* Design Awards
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
This Brazil mountain retreat is a ‘timeless ruin‘
Bocaina-Paraty House is a timeless Brazil mountain retreat by architects Cicero Ferraz Cruz and Fábio Mosaner
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
This upstate São Paulo retreat is designed as three light pavilions
YJD House by Jacobsen Arquitetura is an upstate São Paulo retreat that celebrates its green context through lightness and minimalism
By Ellie Stathaki • Last updated
-
Casa Colina is a Brazilian home that connects with its landscape
Casa Colina by FGMF is a low, minimalist, contemporary home in the city of Porto Feliz, Brazil
By Ellie Stathaki • Last updated
-
Casa Floresta is a radical transformation of a traditional Brazilian house
Estúdio Zargos upends convention with this modernist extension to an existing house in Belo Horizonte
By Jonathan Bell • Last updated