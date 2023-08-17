Bike-tyre maker Schwalbe’s HQ embraces sustainability through design

The new Schwalbe office building in Germany, featuring interiors designed by Archiproba Studios, champions contemporary sustainable architecture

lobby and staircase at Schwalbe Hybrid Building by Archiproba
(Image credit: Ilya Ivanov)
By Ellie Stathaki
published

In West Germany's Reichshof region, the headquarters of Schwalbe, the well-known bicycle-tyre manufacturer, is a business home where technology and innovation meet flexibility, workspace wellness and contemporary, sustainable architecture. Titled Schwalbe Hybrid Building, the project (whose shell and core were designed by architect Ralf Janz) features interiors by London-based Archiproba Studios, headed by architect Tamara Muradova, and implemented over three years during the pandemic. 

reception at Schwalbe Hybrid Building by Archiproba

(Image credit: Ilya Ivanov)

Schwalbe office building by Archiproba: a sustainable workspace

'Schwalbe, the leading bicycle-tyre manufacturer, owes its success to the uncompromising quality, continuous innovation and new technologies, and pushing for more environmentally aware production,' the architects write, explaining their approach. 

The HQ was born to reflect these values, and the project had the 'ambitious goal to create a responsible building for the future'.

green wall and winding stairs at Schwalbe Hybrid Building by Archiproba

(Image credit: Ilya Ivanov)

As a result, the team at Archiproba placed sustainability at the heart of their approach, using 98 per cent recyclable project materials, while 100 per cent of the concrete and steel in the building can also be recycled in the future. 

An air heat pump helps control energy spend, while, making the most of the region's regular heavy rainfalls, rainwater is collected to irrigate the roof gardens and green walls and for use in the bathrooms. Meanwhile, the planted rooftop produces fresh fruit and vegetables, which are then used in the canteen.  

workspace at Schwalbe Hybrid Building by Archiproba

(Image credit: Ilya Ivanov)

Both client and architect put environmental and social responsibility at the heart of their work. Following those principles, Archiproba created a design that can be adaptable, resilient and as future-proofed as possible in order to achieve longevity and be flexible to absorb any upcoming needs by the bike company. 

bike park at Schwalbe Hybrid Building by Archiproba

(Image credit: Ilya Ivanov)

Spanning three floors of workspace and a generous ground-floor reception, the project blends desk areas with meeting rooms and bicycle workshops. Careful lighting and material choices throughout ensure each space is fit for its purpose. 

Schwalbe Hybrid Building by Archiproba

(Image credit: Ilya Ivanov)

At the very top, a bridge connects the new building, with the company's old base next door. 'The bridge became a “common room” where the employees from both buildings can meet halfway to play a ping-pong match or host a casual meeting. The fully glazed side of the bridge allows more daylight and provides an additional outdoor environment for lunch breaks. For quicker access, the bridge can be crossed with a scooter,' the architects explain. 

interior at Schwalbe Hybrid Building by Archiproba

(Image credit: Ilya Ivanov)

schwalbe headquartes in germany and its garden roof top

(Image credit: Ilya Ivanov)

inside Schwalbe Hybrid Building by Archiproba

(Image credit: Ilya Ivanov)

desk space inside Schwalbe Hybrid Building by Archiproba

(Image credit: Ilya Ivanov)

meeting room at Schwalbe Hybrid Building by Archiproba

(Image credit: Ilya Ivanov)

bike against translucent wall at Schwalbe Hybrid Building by Archiproba

(Image credit: Ilya Ivanov)

terrace at Schwalbe Hybrid Building by Archiproba

(Image credit: Ilya Ivanov)

archiproba.com 

