A Berlin park atop an office building offers a new model of urban landscaping
A Berlin park and office space by Grüntuch Ernst Architeken offer a symbiotic relationship between urban design and green living materials
Berlin is a green city, with the Tiergarten at its heart and a necklace of forests and lakes. Still, a public park atop a new office building is a new model of urban landscaping for the German capital. Named Darwinstrasse 1 for its street address in the Charlottenberg district, this is an eight-storey linear block – the first to be built on a former industrial site beside the River Spree.
Designed by the prolific Berlin firm Grüntuch Ernst Architeken, it applies the sustainable architecture principles laid out in Hortitecture, a book that includes contributions made by 33 architects at a series of symposia on the synergy of architecture and plantings, and how that enhances the environment.
Discover Darwinstrasse, an elevated, new Berlin park
As GEA observes in its introduction, 'unlike solid building materials, which are fixed and controlled by the architect, living green materials challenge the design with the dynamics of growth'. It’s a challenge GEA has mastered in several other commercial projects and schools, and in Berlin’s Wilmina Hotel, which the firm created within a former women’s prison.
The commission for Darwinstrasse 1 came from Bauwens Development, a Cologne-based firm, who responded enthusiastically to the planners’ mandate for a publicly accessible roof garden that would create a valuable amenity for tenants and the neighbourhood. An open staircase runs up the west side of the 120m-long block to the north end of the fourth floor and the 2,200 sq m park cascades down from the south end. Trees in planters 2m deep rise from each terrace.
Ingenhoven Architeken’s Marina One complex employs a similar strategy in Singapore, where every new commercial development has to devote 25 per cent of the site to green space that is open to the public 24/7. In Berlin, where innovation is often stifled by a forest of regulations, it is a new departure that deserves to be widely copied, just as the Viaduc des Arts in Paris and New York’s High Line have inspired planners around the world.
Inevitably, the park and staircase added to the complexity and cost of construction. 'We were lucky to have a client willing to pay for that,' says GEA co-principal Armand Grüntuch.
For the architects, a major challenge was to reinforce the roofs to sustain the weight of wet earth 40-150cm deep and create a waterproof seal. They specified a concrete with embedded carbon and the building utilises renewable energy from the neighbouring power station. The open-plan floors are lit from expansive windows that can be shaded by external blinds. The spaces have an open technical infrastructure in the ceilings and they can be easily reconfigured with soundproofed partitions to accommodate a thousand workstations.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
A large Bavarian investment firm bought Darwinstrasse 1 and is now leasing it to other firms. The landscaping will continue to grow but already it has created a significant micro-climate, with a measurable difference of temperature between park and street. Multiply that ten thousand times and Berlin would be the greenest city in Europe.
Michael Webb Hon. AIA/LA has authored 30 books on architecture and design, most recently California Houses: Creativity in Context; Architects’ Houses; and Building Community: New Apartment Architecture, while editing and contributing essays to a score of monographs. He is also a regular contributor to leading journals in the United States, Asia and Europe. Growing up in London, he was an editor at The Times and Country Life, before moving to the US, where he directed film programmes for the American Film Institute and curated a Smithsonian exhibition on the history of the American cinema. He now lives in Los Angeles in the Richard Neutra apartment that was once home to Charles and Ray Eames.
-
Chaumet’s new book celebrates its most memorable collaborations with photographers
'Chaumet: Photographers’ Gaze' unites jewellery editorials and campaigns captured by major photographers. Co-author Carol Woolton tells us of the ‘addictive' Chaumet archive
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Postcard from Design Week Lagos 2024
Reporting from Nigeria’s capital during Design Week Lagos 2024, our correspondent shares his view from the streets and explores the role of design in economic evolution
By Ugonnaora Owoh Published
-
Meet the 2024 Royal Academy Dorfman Prize winner: Livyj Bereh from Ukraine
The 2024 Royal Academy Dorfman Prize winner has been crowned: congratulations to architecture collective Livyj Bereh from Ukraine, praised for its rebuilding efforts during the ongoing war in the country
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Private gallery Stiftung Froehlich in Stuttgart stands out with an organic, cloud-shaped top
Blue-sky thinking elevates Stiftung Froehlich, a purpose-built gallery for the Froehlich Foundation’s art collection near Stuttgart by Gabriele Glöckler
By Hili Perlson Published
-
A walk through Potsdamer Platz: Europe’s biggest construction site 30 years on
In 2024, Potsdamer Platz celebrates its 30th anniversary and Jonathan Glancey reflects upon the famous postmodernist development in Berlin, seen here through the lens of photographer Rory Gardiner
By Jonathan Glancey Published
-
The Lake House is a tree-inspired retreat making the most of Berlin’s nature
The Lake House by Sigurd Larsen is a nature-inspired retreat in west Berlin, surrounded by trees and drawing on their timber nature
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Reethaus is a performance space conceived as ‘a place for radical presence’ in Berlin
Reethaus, a newly opened cultural centre in Berlin, kick-starts a fresh era for the city’s growing creative neighbourhood of Flussbad
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Duplex brings two houses together as a single, raw, theatrical home in Leipzig
Duplex by Atelier ST is a raw and textured family home born of the transformation of two smaller residential buildings in Leipzig, Germany
By Ellen Himelfarb Published
-
Berlin's Atelier Gardens gets bright yellow focal point within MVRDV masterplan
The bright yellow HAUS 1 becomes a key addition to Atelier Gardens in Berlin, part of an ever-evolving, sustainable masterplan by MVRDV
By Harriet Thorpe Published
-
Bike-tyre maker Schwalbe’s HQ embraces sustainability through design
The new Schwalbe office building in Germany, featuring interiors designed by Archiproba Studios, champions contemporary sustainable architecture
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
This Berlin house balances romance and strength in a scenic plot
A Berlin house transformed by O'Sullivan Skoufoglou is both romantic and protective
By Harriet Thorpe Published