Private gallery Stiftung Froehlich in Stuttgart stands out with an organic, cloud-shaped top
Blue-sky thinking elevates Stiftung Froehlich, a purpose-built gallery for the Froehlich Foundation’s art collection near Stuttgart by Gabriele Glöckler
An industrial park on the outskirts of Stuttgart is the rather unlikely location for one of Germany’s newest architectural gems. Designed by Gabriele Glöckler to house a private art collection managed by the Froehlich Foundation, it’s home to hundreds of modern artworks by mostly German and American artists including Andy Warhol, Joseph Beuys, Anselm Kiefer and Gerhard Richter.
It was Josef Froehlich’s wish that his art collection did not languish in storage, wrapped up and tucked away. To achieve that, the climate- and light-controlled building had to be conceived of as a modestly sized private museum, which can be visited by appointment. The task fell to Glöckler, who won long overdue recognition in 2011 when her quietly sophisticated design for the National Library in Leipzig extension was rewarded with the city’s Architekturpreis.
Take a tour of Stiftung Froehlich in Stuttgart
Her building is a striking vision: its organically-shaped roof appears to undulate in the air like a monocoque cloud, jutting out into the skies above a glass-walled upper level, while bunny-eared figures – a bronze sculpture by Barry Flanagan – appear to be revelling on the deck below. The two levels that house the artworks form a bunker-like concrete square, surrounded by what looks like a modern-day moat. It conceals an emergency water-drainage system, a recent regulation in the German building code for new structures in this flood-prone region.
The new building sits next to the foundation’s existing art depot, inaugurated in 2009 and also designed by Glöckler. It was important that the link between the two structures felt seamless, but, she says, ‘I don’t think of these things as challenges. That’s what architecture is about – thinking of design solutions within a set of conditions and restrictions. Function creates form. The ideal commission is when the client can explain the precise functional requirements and then the ideas come from me.’ Such ideas manifest, for example, in the glass-walled top floor, a vast, seemingly floating conference room with a view, and no columns to block it.
Glöckler’s attention to practical details is so meticulous that functional elements are hard to spot. Take, for example, the lighting concept in the exhibition spaces, which receive no daylight to protect the sensitive artworks. The recessed light solution is designed to make the entire length of the wall, floor to ceiling, appear illuminated with the same intensity of light – all within the museum standard of 50-100 lux – perfectly mimicking daylight inside a concrete bunker.
The interplay of materials and movement, indoor and outdoor, function and form, free-form and regulation have come to define Glöckler’s approach. ‘My professor once said, “You need seven good projects, and then you should retire before repeating yourself”,’ she says. ‘I’m not at seven yet.’
This article appears in the November 2024 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
This article appears in the November 2024 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
-
RIBA House of the Year 2024: browse the shortlist and pick your favourite
The RIBA House of the Year 2024 shortlist is out, celebrating homes across the UK: it's time to place your bets. Which will win the top gong?
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition taps into the brand's creative followers
The unconventional features of Nothing Phone (2a)’s new limited edition come from a community-driven project to reshape the style and ethos of the smartphone
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
What is the sound of Stone Island? A new musical project helps you find out
Stone Island Sound is a new, evolving music project from the Italian label, seeing contributions from John Glacier, Yaeji and more across playlists and live performances
By Jack Moss Published
-
A walk through Potsdamer Platz: Europe’s biggest construction site 30 years on
In 2024, Potsdamer Platz celebrates its 30th anniversary and Jonathan Glancey reflects upon the famous postmodernist development in Berlin, seen here through the lens of photographer Rory Gardiner
By Jonathan Glancey Published
-
The Lake House is a tree-inspired retreat making the most of Berlin’s nature
The Lake House by Sigurd Larsen is a nature-inspired retreat in west Berlin, surrounded by trees and drawing on their timber nature
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Reethaus is a performance space conceived as ‘a place for radical presence’ in Berlin
Reethaus, a newly opened cultural centre in Berlin, kick-starts a fresh era for the city’s growing creative neighbourhood of Flussbad
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Duplex brings two houses together as a single, raw, theatrical home in Leipzig
Duplex by Atelier ST is a raw and textured family home born of the transformation of two smaller residential buildings in Leipzig, Germany
By Ellen Himelfarb Published
-
Berlin's Atelier Gardens gets bright yellow focal point within MVRDV masterplan
The bright yellow HAUS 1 becomes a key addition to Atelier Gardens in Berlin, part of an ever-evolving, sustainable masterplan by MVRDV
By Harriet Thorpe Published
-
Bike-tyre maker Schwalbe’s HQ embraces sustainability through design
The new Schwalbe office building in Germany, featuring interiors designed by Archiproba Studios, champions contemporary sustainable architecture
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
This Berlin house balances romance and strength in a scenic plot
A Berlin house transformed by O'Sullivan Skoufoglou is both romantic and protective
By Harriet Thorpe Published
-
KHBT Studio crafts German suburban home overlooking a nature reserve
House ZdM9 is a new German suburban home for a family, set on a spectacular site close to Frankfurt and the River Main
By Jonathan Bell Published