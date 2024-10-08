A walk through Potsdamer Platz: Europe’s biggest construction site 30 years on
In 2024, Potsdamer Platz celebrates its 30th anniversary and Jonathan Glancey reflects upon the famous postmodernist development in Berlin, seen here through the lens of photographer Rory Gardiner
The first buildings of Berlin’s born-again Potsdamer Platz opened 30 years ago. Largely complete by 2000, this ambitious urban development, a kilometre south of the Brandenburg Gate, had been Europe’s biggest construction site. How big? One hundred and fifty acres. Think of Potsdamer Platz as more or less the size of 50 Trafalgar Squares or 30 Midtown Manhattan blocks. Half as big again as London’s towering Canary Wharf and almost as big as Beijing’s Forbidden City.
A walk through Potsdamer Platz
How could such a big, jigsaw piece of a major European city have ever gone missing? What happened to the old Potsdamer Platz between its bright-lights 1930s heyday and the 1990s? What is the new Potsdamer Platz like 30 years on? Daniel Libeskind, the architect of Berlin’s radical Jewish Museum, which opened in 2001, said around the time of the development's completion: 'Potsdamer Platz is an example of how you can hire the best architects in the world and still not automatically end up with something great.' Proficient, that is, if a little soulless.
The buildings rising here from the early 1990s on four commercially developed plots were designed by, among others, Renzo Piano, Richard Rogers, Hans Kollhoff, Helmut Jahn, Arata Isozaki and Rafael Moneo, all distinguished architects. The quality of construction is high, with generous use of terracotta, brick and sandstone cladding. The development also features sustainability elements that were ahead of their time, such as green roofs and the recycling of rainwater into urban pools to lower the environmental temperature. The Sony Centre, designed by the Chicago architect Helmut Jahn, has a dramatic, circus-like quality, its eight buildings sharing a dramatic vaulted roof stretched between them. There is public art galore. Frank Stella. Robert Rauschenberg. Jeff Koons.
Here is also Dunkin’ Donuts, Pret a Manger, KFC, the Legoland Discovery Centre and The Upside Down, 'Berlin’s first interactive social media museum'. On any day of the week, tourists parade in their tens of thousands. In other words, Potsdamer Platz is an interesting port of call for daytrippers, students and fans of 1990s commercial architecture and urban planning, and it remains an important site of Berlin's reunification and a powerful place in European history.
It is also an important case study for those keen to understand the effects of the privatisation of public space. At the time of its development, the large-scale scheme was controversial for bringing a commercially led attitude to a historically sensitive and central part of the city. Even with its high footfall, the development can feel detached from the city proper.
It was always going to be a challenge to re-establish what had been a No Man’s Land for many decades. Photographs, films and recollections of Potsdamer Platz between the two world wars reveal how it was once an essential and decidedly lively part of an energetic and cultured city that lost its way, along with its very fabric and thousands of its citizens, as Nazi Germany went to war in 1939.
What had been an 18th-century military parade ground morphed into Berlin’s version of Times Square or Piccadilly Circus, albeit on a much bigger scale, criss-crossed by trams and, below ground, by U-bahn and S-bahn trains, and flanked by grand department stores, Neo-Baroque embassies and government offices, nightclubs, neon lights and a general sense that all modern life was here.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
In 1933, as Martin Wagner, the chief city architect, drew up plans to completely reconstruct Potsdamer Platz in a modern style, the Expressionist architect Erich Mendelson completed his ultra-modern, multi-use Columbushaus on one side of the great square. Remarkably, Columbshaus survived the Second World War only to be gutted by fire and then demolished with the coming of the Wall and No Man’s Land on either side.
Since the reunification of Berlin and Germany in 1990, a debate had raged as to how the city should be rebuilt. One solution was Potsdamer Platz, vilified for bringing commercially driven development and privatised public space into the heart of an old European city. Compared, though, to many later such schemes around the world, it can still look remarkably refined and restrained – an outlying, unexpected sample of 1990s architecture.
Jonathan Glancey is a journalist, author and broadcaster. He has been Architecture and Design Correspondent of the Guardian and Architecture and Design Editor of the Independent. He began his career with the Architectural Review. He is currently writing Architecture + Flight with Norman Foster, Where we Live, a study of the art of British house building, and Operation Bowler, a story of Venice during the Second World War.
-
India Mahdavi designs Acqua di Parma’s 2024 holiday collection using colourful Murano glass
India Mahdavi has teamed up with Acqua di Parma to create its 2024 holiday collection, a series of colourful fragrance bottles and home objects crafted from Murano glass
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
The Wallpaper* S/S 2025 trend report: ‘A rejection of the derivative and the expected’
Wallpaper* fashion features editor Jack Moss unpacks five trends and takeaways from the S/S 2025 shows, which paid ode to individual style and transformed the everyday
By Jack Moss Published
-
Easy and breezy: Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor is now open
We found Balearic bliss at Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor, the place to live the Mediterranean dream and connect with nature
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
The Lake House is a tree-inspired retreat making the most of Berlin’s nature
The Lake House by Sigurd Larsen is a nature-inspired retreat in west Berlin, surrounded by trees and drawing on their timber nature
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Reethaus is a performance space conceived as ‘a place for radical presence’ in Berlin
Reethaus, a newly opened cultural centre in Berlin, kick-starts a fresh era for the city’s growing creative neighbourhood of Flussbad
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Duplex brings two houses together as a single, raw, theatrical home in Leipzig
Duplex by Atelier ST is a raw and textured family home born of the transformation of two smaller residential buildings in Leipzig, Germany
By Ellen Himelfarb Published
-
Berlin's Atelier Gardens gets bright yellow focal point within MVRDV masterplan
The bright yellow HAUS 1 becomes a key addition to Atelier Gardens in Berlin, part of an ever-evolving, sustainable masterplan by MVRDV
By Harriet Thorpe Published
-
Bike-tyre maker Schwalbe’s HQ embraces sustainability through design
The new Schwalbe office building in Germany, featuring interiors designed by Archiproba Studios, champions contemporary sustainable architecture
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
This Berlin house balances romance and strength in a scenic plot
A Berlin house transformed by O'Sullivan Skoufoglou is both romantic and protective
By Harriet Thorpe Published
-
KHBT Studio crafts German suburban home overlooking a nature reserve
House ZdM9 is a new German suburban home for a family, set on a spectacular site close to Frankfurt and the River Main
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
A ‘contemporary palazzo’ by David Chipperfield and Studio Mark Randel rises in Munich
‘Contemporary palazzo’ housing project in Munich is designed by David Chipperfield and Studio Mark Randel
By Ellen Himelfarb Published