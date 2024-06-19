Scenic Garden offers architectural pavilions and a new green lung for Mexico City

scenic garden in mexico city, greenery and built structure
(Image credit: Arturo Arrieta)
Scenic Garden's hint is in its name. The new, verdant section in Mexico City's Chapultepec Park has been designed by Michan Architecture to offer respite from the bustling capital through greenery and architectural delights, making for a picturesque backdrop to everyday life. The US-based firm, headed by founder Isaac Michan Daniel, just completed this fresh urban green space, which has just been inaugurated as Mexico City's newest architectural garden

scenic garden in mexico city, greenery and built structure with glazing

(Image credit: Arturo Arrieta)

Tour Scenic Garden by Michan Architecture

The architecture practice talks about the project as 'part architecture, part landscape, and part infrastructure', and it feels like an apt description. The scheme not only consisted of crafting the flora and landscaping in the appointed section of the park, but also the construction of three pavilions to cater to various needs of visitors. 

scenic garden in mexico city, greenery and built structure aerial

(Image credit: Arturo Arrieta)

The aim was to make the project sustainable as well as open to as many people as possible. The architects explain: ‘Located on Avenue Reforma, next to the Auditorio Nacional in the first section of the park, the largest pavilion is dedicated to performance [and is] a large flexible auditorium with doors that open to the surrounding park and neighbouring pavilions, for rehearsal and a cafeteria. Collectively, the pavilions will host guests to see theatre, music, performing arts, and other events.'

scenic garden in mexico city, greenery and pavilion

(Image credit: Arturo Arrieta)

Michan Architecture collaborated on the project with local firms Parabase and Taller de Paisaje Entorno, and managed a team of 11 consulting firms in this complex scheme. Michan Daniel describes the resulting design as 'an exercise in embedding contemporary architecture, landscape and culture as one'.

scenic garden in mexico city, detail of pavilion

(Image credit: Arturo Arrieta)

Boasting organic curves, low concrete forms and swathes of glazing to make sure the interiors always feel connected to the outdoors, the architectural pavilions within the Scenic Garden were conceived to blend seamlessly with the park’s network of winding paths and promenades. 

scenic garden in mexico city, greenery and built structure with glazing pavilion

(Image credit: Arturo Arrieta)

scenic garden in mexico city, greenery and built structure concrete structure

(Image credit: Arturo Arrieta)

scenic garden in mexico city, greenery and built structure entrance

(Image credit: Arturo Arrieta)

michanarchitecture.com

Ellie Stathaki

Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).

