Explore a minimalist, non-religious ceremony space in the Baja California Desert
Spiritual Enclosure, a minimalist, non-religious ceremony space designed by Ruben Valdez in Mexico's Baja California Desert, offers flexibility and calm
A new minimalist, non-religious ceremony building, Spiritual Enclosure by architect Ruben Valdez, offers flexible space to foster serenity, contemplation and a connection with the dramatic landscape of the Baja California Desert. The structure, which makes its presence known only by a low, pink-hued wall that encircles its simple interior, is part of the region's popular Paradero Hotel - the dramatic resort known for its monolithic, sculptural volumes and arid nature references.
Be inspired by this minimalist, non-religious ceremony space
This spiritual space is similarly impactful – calm and quiet, yet powerful in its pared down design. The building, made of concrete, is formed by a simple circular wall. Within it, a series of benches provide seating to host a number of events and ceremonies - this is meant as an inclusive pavilion that can be adapted to any faith or requirement.
Valdez, the founder of Lausanne based studio Practice for Architecture, writes on his design: 'The shape of the structure carefully frames the surrounding landscape, with a semi-circular aperture providing views out onto the mountains beyond, while the skies above are framed within the circular walls. The structure is oriented along an east-west axis, allowing the movement of the sun to reflect both the passage of time and the ever-changing light of the desert.'
Purposefully open to the elements, Spiritual Enclosure has no roof and a bare earth floor. The goal? To connect users to the surrounding nature and place. Inside, a single black polished obsidian mirror is a subtle highlight - 'modelled after the traditional texcatl mirrors used for centuries in Mexican culture as objects of reflection and spiritual divination,' the architect writes.
A single entranceway, offset by 45 degrees from the interior axis, leads visitors inside the structure's heart. The angles and spatial procession mean the space is only gradually revealed, adding to the drama of this enclosure's experience.
