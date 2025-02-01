Enjoy whale watching from this east coast villa in Mexico, a contemporary oceanside gem

On the Pacific shores of Mexico, this east coast villa is situated in Riviera Nayarit, which overlooks 200 miles of sandy coastline and more specifically, Litibú Bay, which is sandwiched between the small fisherman and surfer town of Sayulita to the north, and the bustling city of Puerto Vallerta in the south. Titled Casa Tupika, the home is designed by architecture studio Rzero. It strikes the perfect balance between contemporary design and its coastal topography, giving the client a private oasis to retreat to.

(Image credit: Rafael Gamo.)

Inside this east coast villa in Riviera Nayarit, Mexico

The home is positioned facing the sea, situated on a hillside, and boasts a timber façade that blends into the surrounding tropical vegetation. The building comprises three offset levels. Among them, a large platform is open to the ocean breeze and the coastal views, which are known to include sightings of Humpback whales as they migrate to give birth. This wide, open space is the heart of the home, designed to be a social area in which to relax and host family and friends.

(Image credit: Rafael Gamo.)

To the front of this platform is a large water mirror, which is in line with the horizon, seamlessly bridging the space between indoor and outdoor living and visually connecting to the sea. It also connects to the main pool, children’s pool, and jacuzzi. The large bodies of water reflect the ocean’s colours throughout different weather and time of day, projecting a rippling effect onto the home.

(Image credit: Rafael Gamo.)

(Image credit: Rafael Gamo.)

Inside the home, a system of sliding glass doors elegantly divides each space, allowing visual and physical connections across internal areas. Importantly, it is another tool to break down the divide between indoors and outdoors, also allowing for climate control tailored to the client’s preferences.

(Image credit: Rafael Gamo.)

Venturing upstairs, the upper floor is a secluded retreat – home to the bedrooms, which are positioned to enjoy the best of the ocean views. The ground floor is a flowing social area, with a lobby, bar and a terrace for outdoor dining. Meanwhile, parking is tucked away in the basement, alongside a gym, a cinema room, and a large guest bungalow for visitor privacy. With cascading views and hotel-esque amenities, it would be hard to find a reason to leave.

r-zerostudio.com

