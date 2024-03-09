The Haydon shows off its dramatic stepped volume and triplex penthouse
The Haydon, designed by architects Acme, reveals the triplex penthouse within its dramatic, stepped volume in London’s Aldgate
The Haydon's dramatic, stepped volume peeks out from behind existing buildings off Whitechapel High Street in London's Aldgate. Its powerful shape bears the signature approach of its creator – architecture studio Acme, headed by Friedrich Ludewig, whose recent London works include The Pavilion at Stratford. With The Haydon, the architect and his team drew on the City of London site's rich history, sprinkling it with a contemporary attitude; and now, the residential scheme for developer Regal London launches, revealing its triplex penthouse.
The Haydon: combining a striking exterior with spaces for entertaining
The Haydon's distinctive shape is not an architectural whimsy – rather, its angles, recesses and cantilevers (some, up to 4m long) were carefully calculated to ensure each of its apartments gains an abundance of natural light and air, as well as outdoor space. At the same time, its elaborate metal panels are a nod to the metal chainmail aprons and gloves used by the butchers historically working in nearby Butchers Row.
The panels' perforations were carefully tested to maximise light and views while filtering vistas into the spaces and creating shading as needed. Meanwhile, this textural approach continues as visitors step in, with the main lobby created awash with bespoke surface treatments and elements that invite the touch.
Its penthouse, spanning the top three levels, including an expansive roof terrace, makes the most of its central London location. Titled the Windsor Penthouse, the residence includes a generous 15th-floor living, dining and kitchen area orientated towards entertaining – featuring floor-to-ceiling glazing and a variety of interior set-ups.
An internal staircase leads down to the 14th floor, where the three bedrooms and bathrooms are located; and up, to the 16th-level rooftop. Bespoke furniture at strategic positions – such as headboards and cabinetry – elevates the contemporary interior, which was orchestrated by design studio A.LONDON.
'With the neighbourhood fast becoming the place to be seen for living, work and play, The Windsor Penthouse is a rare proposition in the City: on the doorstep of the best of the Square Mile and all it has to offer, coupled with exceptional design and quality, and with expansive living and entertaining spaces inside and out,' says Regal London's Jacob Sullivan.
