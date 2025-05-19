Innovative coastal garden turns heads at this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show
Landscape Designer Nigel Dunnett’s ‘Hospitalfield Arts Garden’ at Chelsea Flower Show 2025 has been making waves with its progressive approach to sustainable landscape and planting design
Among the 31 show gardens conceived for this week’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Landscape Designer Nigel Dunnett’s ‘Hospitalfield Arts Garden’ – designed in partnership with Scottish arts charity Hospitalfield Arts – has been making waves today with its progressive approach to sustainable landscape and planting design. Taking inspiration from the coastal location of the Hospitalfield arts centre in Arbroath, Scotland, Dunnett’s highly sculptural garden on Chelsea’s ‘Main Avenue’ features striking sand dunes, an active ‘bothy’ art studio (created by contemporary cabin designer Bothy Stores) and a clay-lined ‘dune pool’ irrigated by rainwater harvested from these structures.
For seasoned Chelsea designer Dunnett, who has long championed planting design as an impactful art form, creating this architectural ‘dune-scape’ for the show has been an exciting challenge. 'Chelsea is a place for new ideas, for experimentation, and to take risks', he commented, 'and that is certainly the spirit in which we have developed our garden'. Bordered by durable Scot’s pine trees, an exposed wooden framework of reinforcing ‘fins’ provides the backbone for Dunnett’s dramatic dunes, holding the sand in place and mimicking the natural ‘wind-blown’ appearance of Arbroath’s sand dune topography. Its rust-red, iron filing-infused paint chimes with the adjacent corrugated bothy – which throughout show week will be inhabited by activist-artist Bob and Roberta Smith – and supports a diverse range of evocative coastal plants.
But the dunes also highlight progressive gardening attitudes towards inorganic soil mediums, with repurposed aggregates such as gravels, sands and even crushed concrete increasingly employed as sustainable alternatives to ‘improved’ and unnecessarily pampered topsoils. Subverting the outdated adage that all garden plants prefer growing in ‘perfect’, nutrient-rich topsoil, Dunnett’s plants have been established in sand, a contemporary propagation technique pioneered by Swedish nurseryman Peter Korn. Sand-grown plants form deep roots and develop less flimsy top growth, demonstrating greater resilience and stability in the face of increasing climate extremes.
'We hope this garden will spark conversations about our changing gardening habits', says Dunnett, whose former ambitious public landscape projects include plantings for the 2012 Queen Elizabeth Olympic and 2022’s Tower of London ‘Superbloom’. 'The great benefit of these recycled aggregates is they provide drainage, allowing warmer climate plants to survive our wet winters – it’s a garden of the future', Dunnett explains. 'The dune structure itself also introduces a ranging topography within a small space – high and low areas, wet and dry, light and shade; transforming a low diversity situation into a high diversity one.'
Show-goers attending Chelsea’s opening day today will have noticed in Dunnett’s curated arrangement of resilient and notably silvery-leafed plantings an aesthetic departure from ‘traditional’ British planting schemes and indeed those of Chelsea Flower Shows past, with its hardwearing shrubs like germander and rock rose, and its feral dune grasses, chamomile and sea kale. ‘It’s a very different look’, suggests Dunnett, 'but it gives us a glimpse into a radical future where, as has happened in much of the UK over this spring, we will face extended rain-free periods and long spells of above-average temperatures'.
Elsewhere in the show, meanwhile, many of the gardens have similarly addressed contemporary environmental challenges, from sustainable water capture and the use of ‘biochar’ to preserving endangered ecosystems and micro-farming the crops of the future. This underscores the RHS’s endeavours to make Chelsea a platform for innovative ideas within horticulture.
Following Chelsea, the Hospitalfield Arts Garden — sponsored by ‘gardens for good causes’ charity Project Giving Back — is due to be relocated to a primary school in Arbroath close to Hospitalfield, where it will be adapted to provide a space for children and teachers to enjoy and foster creativity.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
The RHS Chelsea Flower Show runs from 20 May 2025 – Sat, 24 May. Get tickets
Matt is a garden, landscape and travel writer, and Head Gardener at the Garden Museum in London.
Trained at the Botanic Garden of Wales, Matt contributes articles and essays for publications including The Guardian, Spectator, The Times, RHS's The Garden and Hortus. He writes a monthly column for the Daily Telegraph and reviews books for Gardens Illustrated. Matt has several books published internationally by Pavilion Books.
Matt’s interests lie at the intersection between cultivated and natural environments; his latest book, Forest, Walking Among Trees (Pavilion) traces an intercontinental pathway between British trees and their wild-wooded counterparts, and was shortlisted for an Edward Stanford Travel Writing award.
-
How does your garden glow? Lodes debuts outdoor lighting
The Venice-based lighting specialist launches high-performance but decorative outdoor lighting
-
Anish Kapoor collaborates with Rémy Martin on a limited-edition XO decanter and artwork
The sculptor and colourist has drawn on his father’s love of Rémy Martin to create a new bottle for the prestigious XO
-
A posthumous exhibition in Frank Auerbach's home city of Berlin celebrates the work of the figurative painter
‘Frank Auerbach’, on until 28 June at Galerie Michael Werner, Berlin, marks the first time the artist's work is shown in the city where he was born
-
What to see at the London Festival of Architecture 2025
June is all about the London Festival of Architecture 2025; we browsed the over 450-event rich programme for its highlights, so you won't have to
-
V&A East Storehouse is a new London museum, but not as you know it
Designed by DS+R, the V&A East Storehouse immerses visitors in history as objects of all scales mesmerise, seemingly ‘floating’ in all directions
-
Timeless yet daring, this Marylebone penthouse 'floats' on top of a grand London building
A Marylebone penthouse near Regent’s Park by design studio Wendover is transformed into a light-filled family home
-
Revamped National Gallery Sainsbury Wing unveiled: Annabelle Selldorf gives us a tour
The National Gallery Sainsbury Wing redesign by Selldorf Architects is ready to open its doors to the public in London; we took the tour
-
A new London house delights in robust brutalist detailing and diffused light
London's House in a Walled Garden by Henley Halebrown was designed to dovetail in its historic context
-
This 19th-century Hampstead house has a raw concrete staircase at its heart
This Hampstead house, designed by Pinzauer and titled Maresfield Gardens, is a London home blending new design and traditional details
-
Are Derwent London's new lounges the future of workspace?
Property developer Derwent London’s new lounges – created for tenants of its offices – work harder to promote community and connection for their users
-
A new concrete extension opens up this Stoke Newington house to its garden
Architects Bindloss Dawes' concrete extension has brought a considered material palette to this elegant Victorian family house