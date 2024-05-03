Sunset Islands home ‘is a beauty’, says F1 legend Eddie Irvine

This Sunset Islands residence in Miami Beach was created for none other than legendary former Formula One driver Eddie Irvine – a fitting base from which to enjoy the sun and the race that is about to take place in the Florida city (the 2024 Miami Grand Prix, 3-5 May).

(Image credit: Kris Tamburello)

Explore Sunset Islands residence by Strang Design

Originally from Northern Ireland, Irvine competed in Formula One from 1993-2002 for the likes of Ferrari and Jaguar. More recently spending time in Miami, he has been developing luxurious single-family homes in South Florida. It was his property collaborator, Luis Bosch, that introduced Irvine to Max Strang – the head of established Miami architecture studio Strang Design, who is behind this new, contemporary residence.

There was a synergy between Strang and Irvine's approach and architectural passions – they both are passionate about Miami life and F1 racing, and they both have a home in the Bahamas (on neighbouring islands).

The result of their collaboration is this modern five-bedroom, 6,550 sq ft home, Sunset Island Residence. 'It captures the spirit of Miami Beach living. It demonstrates why so many people desire to live on these islands surrounding Biscayne Bay,' says Strang.

Strang worked his magic on the site, drawing on his expertly honed approach which blends tropical modernism with a regional, environmental take. His expert touch can be experienced in Miami houses and Florida residences beyond, including Wildwood Residence and Tarpon Bend Residence.

Here, the design team worked with the architecture studio's signature low-slung, modernist-inspired volumes and clean aesthetics. Coral stone and wood accents craft a calming palette in this single-storey home. Isabel Aguayo of Casa Allure Designs helped with the interior design.

The indoor/outdoor relationships are particularly strong in the design – another Strang signature. The home is elevated from the ground to adhere to the region's floor and hurricane regulations, but it still cascades out to expansive decked terraces and a swimming pool and includes a rooftop lounge. The entire structure is engulfed in a green garden by landscape architect Christopher Cawley, lush with native Florida foliage.

His client is happy: 'She’s a beauty,' says Irvine. 'Luis and I are involved in every detail of the house and each house [I develop] is done as if I’m going to move in.'

The Formula One Miami Grand Prix runs 3-5 May 2024

strang.design