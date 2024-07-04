We tour Silver Lake House, an architecture couple's ultimate Los Angeles 'urban sanctuary'
Silver Lake House by Standard Architecture | Design is the practice founders Jeffrey Allsbrook and Silvia Kuhle's idyllic personal home in California
Silver Lake House, the home of Jeffrey Allsbrook and Silvia Kuhle, partners of Standard Architecture | Design, may be recently refreshed, but it is organically anchored to its site, born out of lengthy, extensive research and a deep knowledge of the California region's rich legacy of modernist architecture.
'We live in the Silver Lake neighbourhood near early modernist homes designed by Richard Neutra, Rudolph Schindler and others,' says Allsbrook of their inspiration. 'The materiality, the deep overhangs, and the glass walls that let the outdoors in reflect a similar concept of living in the hills of Los Angeles.'
Step inside this Silver Lake House
His partner in life and business, Kulhe, concurs on their mood board and influences in the design development: 'We drew design elements, such as the use of redwood siding as an interior and exterior finish, from 60s and 70s California residences.'
As a result, the pair worked on their home's refresh imbuing modernist charm and the studio's inherent knack for minimalist architecture by crafting a clean, deceptively simple backdrop for their everyday life and possessions.
Allsbrook and Kuhle bought their home - two older structures on-site - in 1997. Their property comprised a duo of detached, modest, hillside, 1950s cabins, where the pair lived for years before they took the plunge and decided to rework their residence. They moved into the rear one and enlarged it, putting their energy into developing the building refresh and the landscape around it into their forever home.
The surrounding grounds unfold in a lush California garden full of native plants. Among them is a Mexican Ash tree which the architects ensured was preserved during the works. Responding to this context, Allsbrook and Kulhe envisioned their home as a green oasis, wrapped in a verdant landscape, and full of generous openings offering long vistas of the Los Angeles cityscape beyond.
'We lived in the former house on the site for years before we rebuilt, and we wanted to preserve the enormous Ash tree. We designed the concrete deck to slip past the tree’s trunk and installed large windows upstairs to frame the leafy canopy,' Allsbrook describes.
Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download
For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories
Kuhle adds: 'We had always wanted a south-facing property. Shaded floor-to-ceiling glass walls connect the interior to natural light, the sky, and city views. Smaller openings are carefully placed East, West, and North to create privacy for the neighbours while allowing for cross ventilation.'
Natural materials, such as redwood, concrete and natural plaster give the house a tactile feel, while the couple's wealth of personal objects and art make it vibrant and add personality. There is a selection of mid-century applied art pieces, including Curtis Jeré’s metal wall art and a collection of Jens Quistgaard Dansk teak pepper mills. Rocks collected from hikes fill a niche at the entrance.
Protecting privacy was equally important, Kuhle explains. 'We created an urban sanctuary, a space which is at the same time remotely perched on a sloping site surrounded by native plants and closely connected to its urban surroundings through open 180-degree views.'
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
Barbie exhibition at the Design Museum showcases the iconic doll's design evolution
Barbie®: The Exhibition is on view at the Design Museum from 5 July 2024 - 23 February 2025, showcasing over 250 objects that explore the design of Barbie, from fashion to architecture
By Anne Soward Published
-
The Hispano Suiza Carmen Sagrera is an esoteric Spanish hypercar
The reborn Spanish car brand continues to forge a unique path with the striking all-electric Carmen Sagrera, a celebration of 120 years of the Hispano Suiza name
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Is Google’s Gemini AI the best way of getting the most out of our machines?
From summaries to lists of suntan lotion and swimsuits, Google reckons Gemini can save us all time and effort. We dig into new uses for AI
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Step inside One High Line's sculptural forms in New York
One High Line, the residential building designed by Bjarke Ingels of BIG with interiors by Gabellini Sheppard and Gilles & Boissier, swirls up into the skyline absorbing its New York City context
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The Greenwich by Rafael Viñoly: an exclusive first look inside
We tour The Greenwich with Román Viñoly, exploring one of his father Rafael Viñoly’s final projects in New York
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Warm up or cool down: Kirigami House is a house for every season
Kirigami House by Sparano + Mooney Architecture offers crisp lines and cubic volumes, a pleasing contrast to its soft snowy plot
By Michael Webb Published
-
How the architecture in 'Kinds of Kindness' supports a 'vibrant version of Yorgos Lanthimos’ universe'
In 'Kinds of Kindness,' Yorgos Lanthimos' new film, opening in the UK this week, architecture shines through and becomes an important co-protagonist
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
This Big Sur house is the essence of California cool
Designed by Field Architecture, this Big Sur house sits among rugged nature, offering panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Tour this quietly elegant Aspen house which interlinks art and nature
N'Vitale is a Colorado house designed by CCY Architects to provide a serene space to admire art amidst dramatic scenery
By Tianna Williams Published
-
The Phoenix is a California house rising from the ashes of its past life
The Phoenix by Feldman Architecture is a refreshing retreat - a Californian home built on resilience after its structure was damaged by fire
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Sun-drenched Los Angeles houses: modernism to minimalism
From modernist residences to riveting renovations and new-build contemporary homes, we tour some of the finest Los Angeles houses under the Californian sun
By Ellie Stathaki Published