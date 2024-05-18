A Red Rock house balances spatial luxury and desert minimalism
This Red Rock house by Faulkner Architects, set in the open Nevada country outside Las Vegas, balances spatial luxury and desert minimalism
It is easy to see how this Red Rock house draws on its sparse, desert setting. All raw concrete forms, pared-down geometric shapes, and openness, this new home by Faulkner Architects, set in the Nevada countryside outside Las Vegas, was designed to be in tune with its arid context. At the same time, responding to its owners' love for art and haute couture, it was conceived to be equally infused with a sense of spatial luxury that balances its minimalist architecture, making it a comfortable and lush family home.
Red Rock house: take the tour
Created for a family of six – an acquisition finance CEO and a fashion model with four children – who split their time between here and Los Angeles, the residence is set on a three-quarter-acre parcel with views of the Strip to the east and Red Rock Canyon to the west. This openness and long vistas are celebrated in the design, which balances enclosure and protection through its robust materials and volumes, with large openings that foster a strong inside/outside relationship with a peppering of patios and terraces.
A protected outside space to the east forms, providing an al fresco living space, complete with a pool. It connects to the main family space inside, which also leads to another terrace on the opposite end of the plot.
Natural lighting, a 45 KW photovoltaic array, high-efficiency glazing, and mechanical and lighting systems contribute towards supporting the home's energy needs. Upstairs, where the bedrooms are located, rooms are sheltered from the region's hot sun by perforated weathering steel panels that help control the internal temperature.
The material palette also includes locally sourced sand and gravel mixed concrete on floors and walls, softened by the natural warmth of white oak inside – on ceilings and built-in elements.
'The architecture represents a contextual conversation between the original and distant desert landscape and the built landscape of the city,' the architects write.
They continue: 'The earth-like ground form fitted with a layer of weathered steel is a nod to the geology of the Las Vegas Valley and Red Rock Canyon beyond. Setting the distant view of the city profile on the water calls out its ephemeral nature and delicate relationship with water.'
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
Inside E-WERK Luckenwalde’s ‘Tell Them I Said No’, an art festival at Berlin's former power station
E-WERK Luckenwalde’s two-day art festival was an eclectic mix of performance, workshops, and discussion. Will Jennings reports
By Will Jennings Published
-
At restored Marrakech riad Dar Al Dall, local authenticity meets contemporary flair
Dar All Dall, a newly renovated Marrakech riad from This Time Tomorrow, is a jewelled oasis full of local warmth and sophistication
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Isamaya Ffrench designs a limited-edition gua sha tool with FaceGym
Make-up artist Isamaya Ffrench and FaceGym create Sculpt01, a gua sha tool designed to lift facial contours and stimulate lymphatic drainage
By Mary Cleary Published
-
John Lautner’s Sheats-Goldstein Residence shows off its estate’s entertainment wing
The Goldstein Entertainment Complex at the estate of the Sheats-Goldstein Residence reveals its newest additions by the complex’s architects of record Conner + Perry Architects
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Explore this California guesthouse of stripped-back essentials and elevated comfort
Crest ADU is a minimalist California guesthouse by Mork-Ulnes Architects, slotting into Marin County’s leafy hills with pared-down charm
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
California houses: the allure of their progressive, expressive architecture
Michael Webb’s new book, ‘California Houses: Creativity in Context’, assembles 36 contemporary homes that showcase the state’s reputation as a haven for progressive residential design
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Ray Kappe's only house outside the US brings California modernism to Berlin
A passionate owner brings Ray Kappe's brand of Californian modernism to Berlin with this new residence; the architect's only home outside the USA
By Craig Kellogg Published
-
Designer Holly Waterfield creates luxurious pied-à-terre in Renzo Piano Manhattan high-rise
A private residence by Holly Waterfield Interior Design in Renzo Piano's skyscraper 565 Broome Soho blends a sense of calm and cosiness with stunning city views
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Cubitts Mercer Street in New York is a moody ‘treasure box’ of depth and drama
Cubitts Mercer Street opens in New York to a concept by London-based studio Tutto Bene, offering sleek details and moody design
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A guide to Frank Gehry's architecture: mesmerising, expressive and sometimes controversial
Canadian-American Frank Gehry has earned his position in the hall of fame of contemporary architects through a wealth of groundbreaking designs; here, we explore why, how, and his key projects
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Sunset Islands home ‘is a beauty’, says F1 legend Eddie Irvine
As the Formula One Miami Grand Prix kicks off, we tour Sunset Islands Residence by Strang Design, a Florida home for race legend Eddie Irvine
By Ellie Stathaki Published