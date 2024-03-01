Kambara House’s contemporary Los Angeles interior is set within a Richard Neutra design
Kambara House, a gently revamped Richard Neutra house, is just one of the homes featured in new book ‘Los Angeles Interiors’ by Lannoo Publishers
Kambara House is just one of the several properties documented in a new book by Lannoo Publishers surveying the iconic LA home. Los Angeles Interiors delves into its genre with aplomb, through words by Corynne W Pless and a selection of lush imagery by Tim Hirschmann and Ye Rin Mok. The former of the photographers was also behind the Kambara House visuals, which tell the story of the modernist architecture of Richard Neutra, who originally designed the residence, and its refresh by current resident architect Elizabeth Timme of Office Of: Office, and her family.
Kambara House: a Los Angeles interior in a Richard Neutra classic
Timme recalls the project's beginnings: 'We had a friend who is a fellow architect that forwarded an article in the Los Angeles Times about the house saying that we had to go check it out.
'When we walked through the house, we felt at home. The community spaces, kitchen, living room, dining area were connected and felt spacious. The bedrooms were economical in size but filled with light. The home reflected our values in investing in time together, instead of in our bedrooms with giant flat-screen TVs. To this day we as a family are mostly downstairs, spending time together and catching up on our day with each other. The architecture supports us being the family that we want to be, being the parents we want to be to our kids.'
Timme sought the advice of architect friends and used her own expertise too, to bring the house to the 21st century in a sensitive way.
'I also had three local fellow Neutra homeowners over for dinner during this time and asked their advice. One family said “live in the house and find out how it’s your home first”. Best advice we got,' she says.
'In the end, all we changed was the linoleum flooring, replacing it with the same size but a different colour – after all, much of these modern homes were built with modular materials that were meant to be changed during the life cycle of the home! We also replaced the paint colours with similar but higher-saturated pigments.'
For Hirschmann, finding the homes to include in the book was part of the joy and challenge of this book project. He recalls: 'I reached out to Los Angeles-based design firms whose work I admire. I love Assembledge+’s take on modernism and the dynamic work of Design, Bitches.'
'I also wanted to focus on some iconic LA architecture and was super-excited to photograph two homes designed by Richard Neutra, Kambara House and The Hailey House. I would regularly drive past Elizabeth Timme’s home (Kambara House) in the Neutra Colony in Silver Lake and admire it as I passed by on grocery runs. I was thrilled when she agreed to let me photograph her home for the book.'
The photographer's research began in 2022 and it took over a year to complete the content – which is largely new, instead of opting to use predominantly archive material.
'Los Angeles is a diverse city, particularly in terms of design. I wanted the homes I shot to reflect this,' he continues.
'There’s Old Hollywood (Mae West’s former home), New Hollywood, tastefully updated midcentury, crazy opulent, minimalism (Miguel Angel Aragonés’ Beverly Hills project), the surreal maximalism of The Future Perfect’s Goldwyn House and there’s even a Los Angeles Lake House. Who knew there was actually a lake in Toluca Lake…'
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
The inaugural Design Doha offers a global view on Arab design
Design Doha 2024 marks the event's debut, with a curated programme (until 5 August 2024) under the artistic direction of Glenn Adamson
By Daven Wu Published
-
Susanne Kaufmann on why her debut face oil is the only one you’ll need
Susanne Kaufmann speaks to Wallpaper* about her latest launch, a universal face oil that was years in the making
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Frieze LA 2024 guide: the art, gossip and buzz
Our Frieze LA 2024 guide includes everything you need to know and see in and around the fair
By Renée Reizman Published
-
Telescope House is a viewing platform to enjoy seclusion and Arizona nature
Telescope House by Wendell Burnette combines the benefits of a private, secluded retreat and an open viewing platform
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A Malibu house makes a beachside design statement while opening to ocean views
This Malibu house by Olson Kundig was conceived to enhance its ocean views on Carbon Beach, while balancing public and private space
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The modernist First Christian Church celebrates its iconic tower’s restoration in Columbus
The modernist First Christian Church in Columbus, Indiana, designed by Eliel and Eero Saarinen, has completed extensive restoration works on its iconic tower
By Audrey Henderson Published
-
Osprey’s Landing is an understated Long Island beach house
Osprey’s Landing by Oza Sabbeth Architects is a contemporary, timber-clad Long Island beach house that keeps a low profile
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Homestead Modern's Landing House in Joshua Tree draws on its desert national park context
Homestead Modern unveils Landing House in Joshua Tree, California, taking its cues from the desert's colours and textures
By Carole Dixon Published
-
The architects who built Palm Springs: midcentury modernism focus
We shine the spotlight on the architects who built Palm Springs, looking back at the Wallpaper* archives and inspired by Palm Springs Modernism Week 2024, which launches today (15 February)
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Palm Springs Modernism Week 2024: a guide for your winter desert escape
Palm Springs Modernism Week 2024 is upon us and we have compiled a list of highlights for the American desert celebration of all things midcentury
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Baccarat Residence is a synergy of art and the iconic New York City skyline
Baccarat Residence by Joe Serrins Studio draws on its ‘quintessential’ Midtown New York City skyline views and its owners' art collection
By Ellie Stathaki Published