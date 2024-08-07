Welcome to Casa das Palmeiras, a serene sanctuary in bustling São Paulo

When Marilia Pellegrini was commissioned to design Casa das Palmeiras, the aim was to create an ultimate urban sanctuary – a private residence inspired by modernist architecture that brings a sense of serenity, nature and seclusion within the folds of the bustling metropolis of São Paulo. The result does not disappoint, as this new home in the suburban enclave of Alphaville feels like stepping inside a green retreat, leaving the city's hustle and bustle at the door.

Explore Casa das Palmeiras by Marilia Pellegrini

Casa das Palmeiras' low-lying, discreet volume, slightly sunken into the ground, is almost entirely concealed from the street, turning its back to it while opening up towards an expansive paved courtyard, swimming pool and garden to the rear. Framed by native planting and tall, mature palm trees that inspired its name ('palmeira' being 'palm tree' in Portuguese), it is a home that invites visitors to step inside and discover it.

Beyond the seemingly opaque street-facing exterior, Pellegrini and her team worked with open, flowing interiors and swathes of glazed and open-air sections that effortlessly bring the outside in. At the same time, curves and round openings in the volume's surfaces add a sense of fluidity and highlight the relationship with the outdoors further.

'This residence embodies the balance between luxury, comfort and respect for nature,' says Pellegrini. 'The creative process with freehand drawing to investigate the curves gave rise to the unique architectural project. Starting from the imperial palm trees already present on the land, the residence was designed to blend harmoniously with its surrounding nature. The modernist-inspired canopy worked around the palm trees creates a fusion between the interior and exterior environment.'

The landscaping, created by designer Renata Tilli, is beautifully complemented through its juxtaposition with the architecture's pared-down surfaces. Natural light permeates throughout and softly falls on a palette of tactile materials, such as beige limestone, light-coloured wood and soft stone.

Meanwhile, the furniture and product selection within offers a mix of 20th-century furniture from the client's collection, featuring modernist pieces by Marcel Breuer, Achille Castiglioni and Charles & Ray Eames to Sergio Rodrigues. This is blended with pieces by bold contemporary creatives such as De Sede.

The interiors contain four bedroom suites, a guest bathroom, a gym and an expansive living area that encompasses seating, dining, and entertaining.

'Although this house was designed at the height of the pandemic, we had time and a lot of inspiration during the period of isolation. This project was born from a watercolour and, when presented to the clients, it was like a work of art; approved without any retouching,' Pellegrini recalls.

