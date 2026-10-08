An architect's home in the heart of Florence contains a suspended swimming pool

An abandoned theatre building in a historic Florentine district provided the raw material for this spectacular architect's home, a conversion now on the market through Savills for the first time since its completion. Discovered by architect Stefano Tozzi of AE5 Partners in 2015, the space was once the fly loft of a 19th-century theatre in Santo Spirito, retaining the original monumental masonry walls – as well as a spectacular brick arch – and some architectural elements that date back even earlier.

Theatre conversion by Stefano Tozzi, Florence (Image credit: Pietro Savorelli e Deep studio)

Explore this architect's home, now on the market

After acquiring the space, Tozzi undertook the long process of converting it into his own home. According to the agents, Savills, he was originally searching for a property with a city view, but his estate agent was insistent that he give this primarily top-lit space a look. Over a period of six years, Tozzi transformed the interior into a richly theatrical space, playing with the original form language, whilst also extending the sense of scale and drama.

A new teak staircase is woven into the space (Image credit: Pietro Savorelli e Deep studio)

After a spell of living there with his family, the yearning for a view has become too much, so the Fly Loft is on the open market for the first time. First impressions of the space are dominated by the impressive 13m height, with the central living area set beneath the brick arch, which in turn is mirrored by a ribbed timber form that serves as a divider on the lower level.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Pietro Savorelli e Deep studio) (Image credit: Pietro Savorelli e Deep studio) (Image credit: Pietro Savorelli e Deep studio) (Image credit: Pietro Savorelli e Deep studio) Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

The new residence is arranged across three levels, with bedrooms and bathrooms given lofty perches high up in the eaves, and the kitchen and living area on the lowest. The central level houses a suspended glass-bottomed swimming pool, which allows light to filter down from the roof lights to the lower level.

The living space is set beneath the glass-bottomed pool (Image credit: Pietro Savorelli e Deep studio)

The living space is set beneath the glass-bottomed pool (Image credit: Pietro Savorelli e Deep studio)

No expense was spared on the materials and finishes. The three levels are connected by a winding teak staircase, which reaches through the original arch and its wooden counterpart to create dramatic, Piranesian imagery. Elsewhere you’ll find walnut, Calacatta marble and translucent polycarbonate panels that further filter the light and shadow.

The lower-level kitchen adjoins a dining niche, separated by freestanding custom cabinets. The primary bedroom suite not only has direct access to the pool but also its own private fitness area with a Turkish bath, while a vertical garden installation sees greenery cascade down the interior. In addition to guest rooms, there is also an independent annexe and a private parking garage, as well as a modest urban patio. A bar and cinema lounge are also located on the uppermost floor.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Pietro Savorelli e Deep studio) (Image credit: Pietro Savorelli e Deep studio) (Image credit: Pietro Savorelli e Deep studio) Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

In all, the residence offers 600 sqm of accommodation, all meticulously finished and tucked away in one of the city’s most desirable areas.

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Theatre conversion by Stefano Tozzi, Santo Spirito, Florence, Italy, €13.5m, Savills.com