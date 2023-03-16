Iconic music venue New Century returns to life in Manchester

Manchester's celebrated music venue New Century has just reopened following a sensitive retrofit by architects Sheppard Robson. Working with interior designers Sheila Bird Studio, the practice spearheaded an extensive revamp for the iconic nightlife destination, which had lain mostly vacant for years. Now, forming part of Manchester’s city-centre NOMA regeneration project, the modernist architecture of the 1,000-capacity venue is back in action.

(Image credit: Josh-Kemp Smith, courtesy of Sheila Bird Studio)

New Century revived

New Century was originally built in 1963 for the Cooperative Wholesale Society, as part of GS Hay and Gordon Tait's New Century House complex (which included an adjacent high rise). Now, the somewhat Miesian plinth structure, which is Grade II listed, has been rebranded 'New Century' and will operate autonomously.

As well as the music venue, the building now houses spaces for Access Creative College, which trains young people for the creative industries, and a food hall.

(Image credit: Henry Woide)

Ongoing works on the surrounding urban realm allowed for improved pedestrian links to the structure. At the same time, the architects focused on the careful repair and stabilisation of the original curtain walling frame and glazing to the upper floor in collaboration with structural engineer Healey Consulting and contractor Russell WHBO.

(Image credit: Josh Kemp-Smith, courtesy of Sheila Bird Studio)

The refresh respects the structure's original footprint, paying special attention to cleaning and repairs of the building fabric, in order to bring it back to its former glory – while ensuring the venue adheres to 21st-century standards. In-situ murals by artists Alan Boyson and Steven Sykes have also been restored, linking the interiors back to their initial intention.

(Image credit: Henry Woide)

'Through careful and minimal intervention at New Century, we have been able to bring a challenging building back to life. Though the scheme has three distinct uses, fortifying the links between them has resulted in a symbiotic relationship – it’s great to see the natural relationship between the creative college and the venue hall and how they benefit from each other,' says Richmal Wigglesworth, associate partner at Sheppard Robson.

(Image credit: Josh Kemp-Smith, courtesy of Sheila Bird Studio)

